The First Fallout TV Show Funko Pops Are Here

Funko has had a very busy week of new releases that included their SDCC 2025 exclusives, and it rolls on with the first Funko Pops inspired by the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime Fallout TV series. The Fallout launch includes 4 figures Pops, including a Pop and Buddy of Ghoul with CX404, Maximus, Lucy, and Vault Boy. You also have a chance at some pretty fantastic Chase options.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Specifically, Maximus and the Vault Boy have Chase options available for those lucky enough to get them. This includes Maximus with his Power Armor helmet down, and instead of the Vault Boy, The Ghoul can be found in his human form with the thumbs up pose. With the new season of the show set to release later this year, it’s better late than never for the first Fallout TV show figures to arrive. Pre-orders are live now here at Entertainment Earth, and should arrive here on Amazon soon. Read on for more info.

Fallout Amazon Prime TV Show Funko Pops Order at EE Order on Amazon

Only a few weeks ago, Amazon released the 4K UHD Steelbook of Fallout season 1, and Comicbook’s own Chris Ridgley got to dive into the physical media set and give their own review of the collectible. It was instantly clear this 4K steelbook edition was going to be better and clearer, with apparently brighter colors and a clearer picture. Ridgley writes, “If you’re a fan of Fallout, this is the best way to watch the show and it really isn’t all that close, especially with the inclusion of Dolby Vision.”

According to Ridgley, the wacky vision of the show can be completely shown off with the new take-home discs. And if the picture itself being at its most consistently beautiful isn’t enough, the set is also apparently packed with special features, like a commentary for the season premiere with Nolan and the star Walton Goggins. This 4K UHD set be purchased right now on Amazon for $29.99, a decrease from its original $39.98. If you need to prepare for the new season with a rewatch of the first, this is the way to do it.

Want to stay up to date with all the latest video game news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!