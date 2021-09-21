Seth MacFarlane’s Family Guy Releases COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness PSA

Family Guy has released a COVID-19 awareness PSA featuring the Seth MacFarlane characters. In the clip, Peter expresses fear over getting a shot. But, Bryan and Quahog’s resident doctor are there to provide some answers. The family dog and Stewie go inside of the bloodstream to dispel some myths about how the vaccine functions. (There are some Meg jokes in there, just to make sure viewers realize this is still Family Guy.) As more concerns are brought up, the characters explain concepts surrounding the coronavirus and how people can help protect themselves from the disease. It’s a strikingly straightforward clip from the show, that still manages to sneak some comedy into the material. Despite having a new broadcast home, Family Guy is still making sure viewers over on their established home base are informed about these issues. You can check out the clip in its entirety up above.

During this summer’s 2021 TCA presentation, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn told Deadline that the network planned to keep airing the show despite objections from the show’s creator.

“We have the shows for a few more years, and we expect to keep them as part of our lineup and part of the brand of our animation strategy for the time being,” Thorn explained. “The Simpsons is still playing at the top of its game and so is Family Guy and not to mention, of course, Bob’s [Burgers].”

Over at Family Guy‘s new home, Chuck Saftler who heads Business Operations for FX Networks talked about the acquisition in a statement.

“We are airing the absolute ultimate collection of animated adult comedies on cable television,” said the head of Acquisitions in Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution’s Networks division said. “This line-up is comedy gold that will provide FXX viewers with belly laugh after belly laugh.”

Family Guy seasons 1-9 are set to air on FXX on Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday nights from 8 pm to midnight ET. You can also catch episodes on Wednesday nights from 8 pm to 10 pm ET. Freeform plays host to episodes on Fridays from 4 pm to 10 pm ET.

