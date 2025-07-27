Family Guy Season 24 Shares First Look With New Trailer

Family Guy is getting ready for its next major season, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from Season 24 with its very first trailer. Family Guy has been going through some major schedule shake ups in the last couple of years as after being bumped from the Fall 2024 Animation Domination line up, the animated series returned for Season 23 earlier this Spring as part of a new midseason schedule for Fox’s adult animation block. Now that it wrapped up heading into the Summer, it’s going to be another year before Family Guy comes back with new episodes.

Family Guy Season 24 is currently scheduled for a premiere with Fox sometime next year as revealed during its panel as part of the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 weekend. But while it has yet to reveal a concrete release date as of the time of this publication, the animated series debuted a special sizzle reel trailer during the event that shows off a good spread of the kinds of episodes we’ll be seeing in the new season. You can check out the first look trailer for Family Guy Season 24 below.

What to Know for Family Guy Season 24

Family Guy Season 24 will be returning for new episodes with Fox next year, likely to air during the midseason schedule once more like it did this year. As the trailer for the new season teases, we’re seemingly getting a full parody of The Lord of the Rings. It’s either going to be part of a new anthology of stories, or perhaps maybe even a full episode length parody as seen with the Top Gun: Maverick parody seen in the latest season. Either way, that’s going to be a fun ride on top of all of the other relevant news jokes.

Family Guy has a bright future either way as the animated series is also returning to Hulu later this year with a new Halloween special later this October. It was also confirmed that the animated series will also be airing a Christmas special with the streaming service, and these will be exclusive to Hulu much like the previous two you can find with the service right now. This might be the pattern for the series’ future overall with a main TV season airing through the start of the year with Fox before airing two specials with Hulu later.

What’s Next for Family Guy?

As for the health of the franchise on a whole, Family Guy is currently on track to be one of Fox’s major pillars heading into future programming. While it has been shaken up a bit as it’s no longer premiering in the Fall alongside other franchises like The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers, its future has been locked in with a four season renewal with Fox announced alongside those aforementioned animated hits. With this new season also continuing the trend of launching after two Hulu exclusive specials, this might be the release pattern for Family Guy’s future seasons.

Family Guy has been secretly having fun with the kinds of episodes it offers with the latest season, and fans have gotten to see not only some surprise returns in the latest season, but moments that offer new looks into each of the characters. While the animated series continues to put comedy ahead of everything else, there’s plenty to love for fans who have been sticking around the entire time. You can check out Family Guy’s first 23 seasons now streaming with Hulu.