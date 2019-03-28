‘Family Guy’ Fan Art Depicts Realistic Versions of the Griffin Family

Family Guy has been on television for over two decades now, meaning that viewers have seen the Griffin family in all sorts of ways at this point. But a recently-resurfaced piece of fanart might be among the weirdest examples yet.

Reddit user differentviewz recently shared a piece of fanart, which reimagines the Griffin family a more realistic (and only slightly horrifying) human-like design. You can check it out below.

While the fanart has made its way around the Internet sporadically over the years, this most recent posting has given it quite a lot of attention from fans of the show. Weirdly, it also illustrates what the show would look like if it crossed over with Archer, similarly to how Bob’s Burgers did back in Season 4.

With Family Guy recently celebrating its 20th anniversary, some are taking into account all of the different ways the show has evolved over the years. In particular, the show has made strives to phase out certain jokes at the expense of gay people, in response to the ways that culture has changed.

“Kind of, yes,” executive producer Alec Sulkin said in an interview last year. “If you look at a show from 2005 or 2006 and put it side by side with a show from 2018 or 2019, they’re going to have a few differences. Some of the things we felt comfortable saying and joking about back then, we now understand is not acceptable.”

“It’s almost unique to Family Guy, though I can think of one other show that’s been on the air longer,” added executive producer Rich Appel added. “But if a show has literally been on the air for 20 years, the culture changes. And it’s not us reacting and thinking, ‘They won’t let us [say certain things].’ No, we’ve changed too. The climate is different, the culture is different and our views are different. They’ve been shaped by the reality around us, so I think the show has to shift and evolve in a lot of different ways.”

Family Guy airs Sundays at 9/8c on FOX.