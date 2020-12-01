Fast & Furious Spy Racers Heads to the Desert in Season 3 Trailer

The Spy Racers are back in action next month, and they're taking the adventure to a whole new part of the world. Netflix and DreamWorks Animation's Fast & Furious: Spy Racers is returning for a third season, just a couple of months after the arrival of Season 2. This new installment is called Fast & Furious: Spy Racers: Sahara, and it takes place in the desert, as the main characters head to the Sahara to track down lost members and complete a mission.

Season 3 of Spy Racers arrives on Netflix on December 26th, so fans don't have much longer to wait for the new installment. Still, the first footage is already here for your viewing pleasure, as Netflix released the debut trailer on Tuesday morning. You can take a look in the video above!

This new season of Spy Racers is much different than the previous two installments of the series, especially given the change in setting. However, the creative team behind the show is still hoping to show the same amount of growth from the characters that we saw in the second season earlier this year.

“Going into season two we really wanted to see the team progress and take on new challenges," showrunner Tim Hedrick said ahead of the Season 2 premiere. "When we catch up with Tony's crew again they've been training with Ms. Nowhere for a little while and they're getting antsy being cooped up in Los Angeles while all the action seems to be happening in other parts of the world. So they jump at the chance for their first international assignment, a trip to Rio to save an old friend. But Tony quickly finds out how hard it can be to just drop into another country thinking you've got all the answers when you've never been out of your own backyard. He's going to need his family more than ever to survive this mission.”

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers stars Tyler Posey (Alone; Teen Wolf) as Tony Toretto, Charlet Chung (Overwatch; Chuck) as Echo, Luke Youngblood (Community) as Frostee Benson, Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin) as Cisco Renaldo, Camille Ramsey (American Vandal) as Layla Gray, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton; Altered Carbon) as Ms. Nowhere, and Avrielle Corti (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) as Rafaela.

Are you looking forward to the new season of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers? Let us know in the comments!