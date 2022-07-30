Fan-Favorite FX Drama Finally Streaming in Full on Hulu

Though you might think that every FX series was already available on Hulu, they even debuted plenty of original programming on the streaming service. Now one of them has only just now arrived in full for viewers to enjoy, we refer of course to the fan-favorite drama, The Americans. Created by Joe Weisberg, the six-season drama aired on FX from 2013 to 2018 and all 75 episodes are available to stream on Hulu after a time away from the platform. The Americans joins other hit FX shows like Justified, Sons of Anarchy, The Shield, and Atlanta which are streaming exclusively on Hulu.

For those unaware, The Americans is a period drama about the complex marriage of two KGB spies posing as Americans in suburban Washington D.C. during the Reagan administration. Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell star as Philip and Elizabeth Jennings by day and by night carry out their fraught mission of international espionage. Rhys and Russell also become real-life partners after appearing in the show together, having one child together.

The series was a runaway hit from the beginning, premiering to rave reviews and carrying a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score across all six seasons. The final batch of episodes landed a 99% approval rating, and was described by critics as "pumping up the volume on an already intense show, concluding the complex series arc with epic familial conflict... and a high body count."

A couple that spies together, does disguises together. #TheAmericansFX is now streaming on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/MBvVEfxeBj — Hulu (@hulu) July 29, 2022

Despite tremendous critical acclaim and a devoted following, The Americans only managed to wrack up 18 Primetime Emmy nominations across its six seasons and 75 episodes. The series did win a few times however, with guest star Margo Martindale taking home TWO Emmys for her appearances in the series. For the final season, Matthew Rhys won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy while Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg took home the prize for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

"I love it," Russell previously told Showbiz Junkies about her six season arc. "To get a chance to play what feels to me as a woman this true character and see out the full arc and the full story of it, when a lot of times the female part is the dotting wife or the comforting wife... It feels incredibly satisfying to begin this process six years ago where we did and then for it to end here. I just relished it. It was a real treat to get to do this job."

You can watch all six season of The Americans now on Hulu!