Fear the Walking Dead and Candyman Star Colman Domingo Is “Ready” For a Marvel Role

✖

Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo says he's in fighting shape and "ready" for a Marvel role. The Victor Strand actor would be the latest in a growing list of Walking Dead stars to cross from TWD Universe to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Domingo's Candyman director Nia DaCosta steps behind the camera on Captain Marvel 2. After his role opposite Spider-Man star Zendaya in the Emmy-winning HBO series Euphoria, and his role opposite Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in the Golden Globe-nominated Netflix movie Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Domingo hopes to go from zombie fighter to crime-fighter:

"I'm ready! Listen, I'm getting my fight skills up, getting my body together. I'm ready," Domingo told ET Canada when asked if he'll follow up Candyman with a Marvel movie role. "I'm ready with Marvel. Marvel, come on!"

The new movie — which stars WandaVision's Teyonah Parris, who reunites with DaCosta on Captain Marvel 2 — is "phenomenal," Domingo said of the horror franchise sequel produced by Jordan Peele.

"It does need to be on a big screen, I believe that," Domingo said of Candyman, now opening August 27 in theaters. "Nia DaCosta directed something that is really epic and it's really visually stunning, and I think you need to be in an audience and be shocked and at the same time, and laugh at the same time, and go 'oh' at the same time."

Should the Fear star follow Candyman with a Marvel movie role, he'd join Michael Rooker, who played blue-skinned space pirate Yondu in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise; Danai Gurira, the Wakandan warrior Okoye in Black Panther and Avengers; and Ross Marquand, the face behind the Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Domingo's Fear co-star Lennie James, a veteran of the zombie drama franchise, also announced his openness to play a Marvel character when he identified Daredevil and the vampire-slaying Blade as his ideal superhero roles.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 returns with new episodes Sunday, April 11, on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.