Aisha Tyler Cast in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7

Aisha Tyler is the newest survivor of the Fear the Walking Dead zombie apocalypse. AMC Networks revealed Thursday the Archer and Criminal Minds star, who made her Fear directing debut behind the camera on the Season 6 episode “J.D.,” joins the Walking Dead spin-off as a new character surviving the nuclear zombie apocalypse in Season 7. A first look at Tyler’s character (name TBA) comes in the first trailer for the new season premiering October 10 on AMC+ and October 17 on AMC.

Tyler is known for voicing short-tempered super-spy Lana Kane in the adult animated series Archer and for her role as forensic psychologist Dr. Tara Lewis on the CBS crime drama Criminal Minds. Tyler’s television credits include Whose Line Is It Anyway?, which she’s hosted since Season 9 in 2013, and recurring roles on Friends and CSI: Investigation.

The fan-favorite actress, comedian, talk show host, and filmmaker is a noted fan of AMC’s Walking Dead Universe, appearing five times since 2011 on live after-show Talking Dead for episodes of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

Aisha Tyler opens fire in a first look at her character in Fear TWD Season 7.

“I’ve always been a big, big fan of the show,” Tyler previously told CBR of stepping behind the camera on Fear Season 6. “They just knew that I was a fan of the show, and I’ve been directing other television shows. I also actually had [Walking Dead directing-producer] Greg Nicotero on my show. So, they knew I was a fan, and I just had a meeting at AMC and expressed interest. I said, ‘I’m just really passionate about this franchise and would love to direct if the opportunity comes up.’”

Tyler added: “I honestly don’t think I ever thought that it would, not that I’m a negative person or anything like that. It’s just you know people are always like, ‘It’d be really great to direct that show.’ But you imagine such a well-established franchise and well-established world that they have their favorite directors that they have back. So, when the opportunity came up, it was a wonderful surprise and a real thrill.”

Tyler joins a cast that includes returning regulars Lennie James, Colman Domingo, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Ruben Blades, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Mo Collins, and Keith Carradine as John Dorie Sr. Previously announced new additions this season include Sydney Lemmon, reprising her Season 5 guest-starring role as CRM soldier Isabelle, Omid Abtahi as Howard, and series newcomer Gus Halper as Will.

Fear the Walking Dead returns October 17 on AMC or stream early starting October 10 on AMC+. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.