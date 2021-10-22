Morgan and Grace Face the Fallout in Fear the Walking Dead Sneak Peek

Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace’s (Karen David) nuclear family face the fallout in an exclusive clip from the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead. After surviving the blasts of the warheads detonated by Teddy (John Glover) in an explosive end to Season 6, Morgan and Grace struggle to adapt to life aboard a nuclear submarine with Baby Mo: the orphaned daughter of Isaac (Michael Abbott Jr.) and Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales). But when a food shortage forces them out into the radioactive fallout of the nuclear zombie apocalypse, Morgan and Grace can risk just six hours of exposure to the environment former power plant worker Grace warned would be worse than Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and Chernobyl.

In the ComicBook exclusive sneak peek from “Six Hours,” streaming now on AMC+ and airing October 24 on AMC, Morgan, Grace, and Mo embark on a Mad Max-style road trip inside a hermetically sealed vehicle. But it’s not just the radioactive fallout they have to fear: it’s who else is out there.

“It’s a lot worse than I thought,”Grace says at the sight of the carnage from Teddy’s submarine-launched nuclear missiles. “The bombs detonated on the ground. If they didn’t burn clean, there could be a lot of dangerous stuff out here that’ll stick around for a long time. The really dangerous stuff, you can’t see it.”

Even a ticking Geiger counter won’t pick it up, says Grace, warning “it’s gonna get a lot worse before it gets better.”

“When we made the decision in Season 6 to launch a missile and have warheads detonate, we knew it was going to be a big challenge to completely recreate the zombie apocalypse as the nuclear zombie apocalypse,” Fear showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg told AMC.com. “It was something that, even when we were finishing Season 6, we started working with our production team on how to figure out the best way to pull this off.”

When thrusting their survivors into this second apocalypse, “We did a lot of research into actual fallout, how radiation spreads,” the showrunners said. “There are maps online where you can put in locations and you can see with the weather patterns how far the fallout would spread. We used that to create a map of the area of Texas our characters are in, so we knew that they were hemmed in by it, and they weren’t able to escape it.”

"Six Hours" premieres Sunday, October 24 at 9 pm/8c on AMC.