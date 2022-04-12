Strand’s army grows by one in new images from the second half of Fear the Walking Dead‘s Season 7. December’s midseason finale ended with war breaking out between Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), friends turned foes over The Tower: a refuge from the fallout of nuclear missiles that detonated last season. Still suffering from a mysterious illness caused by a walker’s bite, the ailing Alicia wages war with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) by her side as they attempt to lead Alicia’s followers and Morgan’s friends to the supposed safe haven Padre.

New images from the half-season reveal Ashton Arbab (General Hospital) as Ali, a young Ranger in training who meets Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) when she shows up at The Tower in the episode “Mourning Cloak.” Ali was mentioned when Strand and right-hand Howard (Omid Abtahi) tried to reach him at the armory earlier in Season 7.

Also featured in the images: June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine), a hooded Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades), the return of Luciana (Danay Garcia) and Wes (Colby Hollman), and Stalkers leader Arno (Spenser Granese). See the images in the gallery below.

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand. Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand’s Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 returns Sunday, April 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c on AMC and AMC+. The first two episodes of Season 7B will be available to stream that same night exclusively on AMC+, with subsequent episodes streaming one week early beginning Sunday, April 24.

