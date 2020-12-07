Netflix Renews Feel Good for Second and Final Season

✖

Netflix has renewed Feel Good for its second and final season. The acclaimed series is a semiautobiographical tale from Canadian comedian Mae Martin and Joe Hampson. “I’m beyond excited to be able to return to the world of Feel Good, and to see Mae and George’s love story through to the dramatic conclusion we had always planned,” Martin said. “I’m really deeply attached to this story and I’m so grateful to be getting back to work with the incredible team at Objective Fiction and our hilarious cast. Having spent most of 2020 speaking only to my kettle and my television as I watched the world burn on the internet, I’m euphoric to be around other human beings again. Seeing Joe Hampson’s and my dumb jokes come to life is heaven. Thank you, Netflix!” Here's everything headed to Netflix this week.

According to Netflix, Feel Good stars Mae Martin as Mae, a rising talent on the stand-up circuit and recovering addict whose addictive behaviors and intense romanticism dominate every single part of her life. When she meets pragmatic - but so far heterosexual - George (Charlotte Ritchie) she’s smitten, and much to her surprise George feels the same. They embark on an intoxicating romance as Mae juggles relationships with her parents, fellow addicts in a drugs support group, her colleagues at the local stand up club, and most importantly tries to transform her relationship with George from an addictive one to a healthy one. But the real question is can Mae replace a toxic addiction to love with love itself. Feel Good is a deeply personal, dark but hilarious story about two young people navigating the modern-day landscape of love, addiction, and sexuality - and trying to form a meaningful and lasting connection.

In the show's second season, Mae and George’s love story continues as Mae struggles to deal with the ghosts of her past and George tries to reinvent herself in the present. The cast includes Mae Martin as “Mae,” Charlotte Ritchie as “George,” Lisa Kudrow as Mae’s mom “Linda,” Adrian Lukis as Mae’s dad “Malcolm,” and Sophie Thompson as “Maggie.”

The series is written and created by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson. Ally Pankiw directs the show, and Kelly McGolpin produces. Executive Producers are Ben Farrell, Ally Pankiw, Hannah Mackay, and Toby Stevens. Objective Fiction, a part of the Objective Media Group Scotland, is the production company behind the series.

