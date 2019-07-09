Save 33% on Firefly: The Big Damn Cookbook

Now would be a good time to think about contacting your fellow Browncoats, because Firefly: The Big Damn Cookbook definitely calls for a shindig.

Indeed, this cookbook includes 70 official Firefly recipes from fandom chef extraordinaire Chelsea Monroe-Cassel, with delights such as Mudder’s Milk, Fruity Oaty Bars, Simon’s protein-packed birthday cake, and River’s problematic Ice Planet dessert. Additional recipes that can be found in the book are listed below:

Pre-orders for the Firefly Cookbook are live on Amazon now for only $23.30, which is 33% off the list price. Note that you won’t be charged until the book ships and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date (September 24th). This could be the max discount, so lock it down while you can. Then again, you could save time and money by sticking with strawberries.

On a related note, the epic Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction has officially opened at Disneyland in Anaheim, California and is set to open at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on August 29th. It’s safe to say that every Star Wars fan wants to experience it, but ticket prices have skyrocketed and it won’t be in everyone’s budget. The good news is that an official Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge cookbook is on the way that will allow you to make some of the delicacies created for the park’s Black Spire Outpost village at home.

What’s more, the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Cookbook (also from Chelsea Monroe-Cassel with Marc Sumerak) is available to pre-order on Amazon right now for $23.33 (33% off) with shipping slated for November 5th. Again, you won’t be charged until it ships, so interested parties might want to secure this discount while it lasts.

