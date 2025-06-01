The First Episode of The Umbrella Academy Is One of the Best Comic Book Adaptations Ever

Since its debut in 2019, The Umbrella Academy has become one of the most talked-about superhero series in the past few years. Based on the comics by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, it quickly gained attention from both audiences and critics, largely due to its ability to break away from the saturated narrative patterns of the genre. This is clear from the very beginning, with the first episode, “We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals.” That premiere deserves special recognition for showing how to execute a comic book adaptation properly – respecting the source material while establishing its own distinct identity.

The premiere episode includes all the elements needed to immediately capture the viewer’s interest. It introduces the seven siblings with extraordinary abilities, adopted and raised by Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), who come together after years of separation due to their father’s death. This reunion brings the main characters together and gives a quick glimpse of the emotional baggage at the heart of the story. Besides, one of the episode’s standout features is that the superpowers aren’t the central focus – they’re more of a backdrop. The real impact comes from the family’s dysfunction, which makes the plot feel more real and relatable.

netflix

Even with clear creative freedom, the show remains strikingly faithful to the tone of the comics. The setting maintains a surreal atmosphere with gothic, eccentric, and humorous elements that feel straight out of the original illustrations and mood. The visuals are stylized without being exaggerated, and the universe introduced in the first episode feels both strange and oddly familiar. Adapting a comic as visually and tonally unique as The Umbrella Academy to television is no easy task – a fear fans had early on. Yet, the art direction and cinematography succeed in capturing the essence of the comic’s world with an impressive precision.

Another key aspect that enhances the adaptation is the soundtrack. While music often plays a supporting role in TV shows, here it stands out as a crucial storytelling element. In The Umbrella Academy, the music feels like an extension of the narrative, shaping the tone and emotional impact. One of the most memorable scenes in the first episode features the siblings dancing alone in different rooms to Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now.” It’s a light-hearted, quirky, yet meaningful moment. In a more conventional series, it might seem unnecessary – but here, it really sums up what the show is all about: bittersweet, eccentric, and visually engaging. It’s not lifted directly from the comics, but it feels entirely in sync with them.

netflix

The cast also contributes significantly to the episode’s immediate impact. Their performances make the characters more grounded and relatable, even when the plot veers into the extraordinary. Robert Sheehan as Klaus, for example, stands out from the beginning, offering a mix of chaos, humor, and vulnerability that makes his character one of the series’ highlights. According to critics, the characters are well-developed and emotionally complex, even if some elements differ slightly from the original comics. The spirit of the story is still there, and those creative changes just make the show work even better on screen.

From a narrative and technical perspective, the episode is also notable for avoiding overly explanatory storytelling. It resists the urge to explain everything upfront, trusting the audience to follow the pieces as they fall into place – a sign of confident writing. Despite being a pilot episode, it doesn’t rely on exposition to build its world, which encourages continued viewing. The use of flashbacks is well-balanced as well, seamlessly blending past and present to develop the characters’ relationships without feeling forced. It’s a storytelling technique that could easily misfire, but here, it’s handled smoothly.

The reception also reflects this success. On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season holds a 77% critics’ approval rating and an 85% audience score – strong numbers that indicate broad appreciation, especially considering how challenging it can be for comic book adaptations to resonate with both fans and general viewers. Some reviews specifically praised the premiere for its emotional resonance and for maintaining the heart of the comics. Others highlighted the show’s ability to create an offbeat yet cohesive atmosphere that stands apart from other entries in the genre.

netflix

It’s worth noting that adapting a comic book goes beyond simply translating visuals from page to screen. It requires a deep understanding of the core themes and tone of the original work – and The Umbrella Academy‘s first episode clearly demonstrates that understanding. The series doesn’t attempt to outdo the comics, but rather walks alongside them, building on what works and thoughtfully adding new layers.

Many adaptations are criticized for diluting the original material, but The Umbrella Academy sets a strong example of how to do the opposite. Its debut episode is bold, stylish, and emotionally grounded. It respects the expectations of long-time fans while offering something fresh to newcomers. That’s likely why it’s still remembered as one of the strongest premieres among comic book adaptations – not because it replicates the source exactly, but because it captures what matters. And that’s no small feat.

The Umbrella Academy is available to stream on Netflix.