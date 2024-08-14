The Umbrella Academy Stars React to “Bittersweet” Ending

The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy was released on Netflix last week and revealed how things ended for the Hargreeves family. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The Hargreeves family realizes that the only way to save the world once and for all is to be erased from history. The family embraces their fate together, and the series ends with “just a normal day” in a park. The scene features many characters from the show’s history ranging from Kate Walsh as The Handler, The Swedes, Cameron Britton’s Hazel, and more. At the final season’s premiere, ComicBook had the chance to chat with Patrice Goodman (Dot), Ken Hall (Herb), and Jordan Claire Robbins (Grace), who also reprised their roles in the final moment. We also spoke with Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves) and David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves) about the “bittersweet” ending.

“We didn’t even read the final script,” Goodman revealed when asked about her initial reaction to the show’s ending. “It was so secretive that we didn’t even get a chance to read the script. I knew that I had to show up on a day at an undisclosed location, and then I didn’t even see people in the makeup trailer. But then Ken and I were brought out and somebody explained to me what was happening, we were both really touched.”

“We always felt like we had a particular space in the show and sort of belonged at the heart of it and I was just honored to be included on that day,” she added.

“I just thought it was so lovely,” Hall added. “It’s such a thoughtful way, I think to end four incredible seasons and a real testament to give the fans … I think, real closure and a homage to everyone who’s populated it. And it’s very touching to be invited back and to have the moments that we do, it’s very touching for me.”

“I love the serendipitous nature of it, that it sort of came together last minute,” he added

“It felt like bittersweet. Really beautiful,” Robbins added when asked her opinion on the show’s ending. “I think it’s exactly what you hoped for with an ending. Something that really ties it up in a way that feels very beautiful.”

“I feel extremely full about the ending,” Castañeda shared. “I feel a little sad that we’re not coming back, but it hasn’t really hit me yet, but I feel excited to go to see it.”

“Tied up the loose ends doesn’t it?” Hopper added.

What Is The Umbrella Academy Season 4 About?

The Umbrella Academy

You can read Netflix’s description of the final season of The Umbrella Academy here: “The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal – with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time – and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure – to finally set things right.”

The final season of The Umbrella Academy is now streaming on Netflix.