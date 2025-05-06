The Umbrella Academy Vol. 4 First Look Reveals Major Differences From the Netflix Series

Things are changing for The Umbrella Academy in their new comic book. Before The Umbrella Academy became a hit series on Netflix, it was an Eisner Award-winning comic from the creative team of writer Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Bá. The Umbrella Academy has spawned a few spinoffs and three different volumes, and the fourth one, Plan B, arrives from Dark Horse Comics in June. The Netflix series stayed pretty faithful to The Umbrella Academy comics, but Plan B deviates from the known by changing the backstory of the Sparrows. Instead of only the Umbrella Academy being adopted by the monocle, Plan B finds that the Sparrows were as well.

Alternative Press has the first look at The Umbrella Academy: Plan B #1 by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. The series picks up after the events of Hotel Oblivion, which saw the mass release of The City’s greatest foes. Plan B pits the Umbrella Academy against their twisted brothers and sisters in the Sparrows. They share a different connection to Sir Reginald Hargreeves and Mom. No one knows how to hurt each other more than family, and this powerful, ruthless brood will spare no brutality in favor of their sole objective—control, and the obedient glare that comes with it.

“I am just as excited for Plan B as I was when we went on this trip together with Apocalypse Suite,” said Way.

“This is Umbrella Academy at its finest,” Bá says. Way added, “Telling this story with Gabriel would become, as it is today, such a special part of my life. This is not only because we would evolve as artists— but because we had the opportunity to grow up over a pretty crazy adventure together…”

The preview of The Umbrella Academy: Plan B #1 retells the Umbrella Academy story as you know it, except this time we see how the monocle adopted 14 orphaned kids. He told the world about seven of them (The Umbrella Academy), while the Sparrows were whisked down to a hidden location in Norway where they trained in secret. That’s where the Sparrows stayed, until nine years and 170 days later.

ComicBook got to exclusively announce The Umbrella Academy: Plan B #1 in February, along with two covers by Dustin Nguyen and Tula Lotay. We also talked to The Umbrella Academy stars Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves) and David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves), and returning actors Patrice Goodman (Dot), Ken Hall (Herb), and Jordan Claire Robbins (Grace) about the “bittersweet ending” to the Netflix series.

“We didn’t even read the final script,” Goodman revealed when asked about her initial reaction to the show’s ending. “It was so secretive that we didn’t even get a chance to read the script. I knew that I had to show up on a day at an undisclosed location, and then I didn’t even see people in the makeup trailer. But then Ken and I were brought out and somebody explained to me what was happening, we were both really touched.”

“I just thought it was so lovely,” Hall added. “It’s such a thoughtful way, I think to end four incredible seasons and a real testament to give the fans … I think, real closure and a homage to everyone who’s populated it. And it’s very touching to be invited back and to have the moments that we do, it’s very touching for me.”

“It felt like bittersweet. Really beautiful,” Robbins added when asked her opinion on the show’s ending. “I think it’s exactly what you hoped for with an ending. Something that really ties it up in a way that feels very beautiful.”

“I feel extremely full about the ending,” Castañeda shared. “I feel a little sad that we’re not coming back, but it hasn’t really hit me yet, but I feel excited to go to see it.”

“Tied up the loose ends doesn’t it?” Hopper added.

The Umbrella Academy: Plan B #1 goes on sale June 11th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!