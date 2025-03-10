Daredevil Star Has Perfect Three-Word Response to Their Character’s Death

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from Daredevil: Born Again episode 1, “Heaven’s Half-Hour.”] In the case of the Fans v. Daredevil: Born Again, actor Elden Henson is pleading not guilty to any wrongdoing in the death of Foggy Nelson. Marvel’s long-awaited revival of the Netflix series Daredevil started with a bang when the trio of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), and Foggy Nelson (Henson) were targeted outside Josie’s Bar in Hell’s Kitchen, where sharpshooter Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) felled Foggy with a single bullet to the chest.

In his first appearance since we last saw Henson’s Foggy in Daredevil‘s “A New Napkin” series finale in 2018, the fan-favorite attorney at law died just minutes into Born Again‘s opening episode — a shocker that left fans blindsided.

“Not my idea,” Henson said in a roundtable discussion with co-stars Cox, Woll, Vincent D’Onofrio, and executive producer Sana Amanat. “[I felt] pretty sad. I really liked playing Foggy.”

Henson, who has played Matt’s college roommate turned law partner since the first season of Daredevil in 2015, went on to predict that fans would “have a reaction” to Foggy’s death. “There’s things where fans react to watching the trailer for the first time. There’s a clip early on in the trailer with us three walking down the street, so the fan reaction when we come on the screen is like, ‘They’re back together!’ I saw that and was like, ‘Oh, no,’” Cox added.

Amanat noted that the loss of Foggy “really is sad, but it also is the question of: How do you do a show that is pushing the characters forward? And to me, the emotional heart is Foggy.”

Woll was grateful to shoot the newly-added opening of Matt, Foggy, and Karen together before the tragic turn of events, which was initially left to happen off screen before the series underwent a creative overhaul with new showrunner Dario Scardapane. “There was a reunion before we destroyed it,” Woll said.



“I felt really lucky to play him while I could. I’ll always have that,” Henson concluded of his beloved “avocado at law.”

In a postmortem interview with ComicBook, Cox said that the death of Matt’s best friend and partner is “gutting.”



“It’s a tough pill to swallow. There’s no getting away from it. There’s no other way to say it: I could have never imagined a world where something like that happens,” Cox said.

In bringing back Daredevil after nearly seven years, the actor added, “We want to come in hot and shake things up and be bold, and brave, and put Matt in an emotional state that he’s never been in before. What [Foggy’s death] lends to the story going forward, it’s the catalyst of tremendous and really great drama and storytelling.”

New episodes of Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again premiere Tuesday nights on Disney+.





