Disney Launches Candy Corn Mickey Mouse Starbucks Tumblers For Halloween

Disney Candy Corn Halloween Starbucks Tumbler

Disney fans can’t get enough of their special edition Starbucks tumblers, so we don’t expect these new candy corn colored, Halloween-themed tumblers to last long. The tumblers feature an allover raised geometric design with a Mickey Mouse jack-o’-lantern set above either a Walt Disney World or Disneyland logo.

At the time of writing, you can order the Walt Disney World version of the tumbler right here at The Disney Store for $49.99. The Disneyland edition is also available here at The Disney Store for the same price. Note that the recent Haunted Mansion Starbucks tumbler sold out quickly, so don’t wait too long to grab yours. Also keep in mind that shipping is free on orders $75 or more using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While you’re at it, make sure to check out the updated Halloween Shop for 2024 here at The Disney Store. A ton of new items were added today, including a big collection of apparel and accessories inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. New items have also been added to their recent The Haunted Mansion collection.

Will The Nightmare Before Christmas Get a Sequel?

“I’ve done sequels, I’ve done other things, I’ve done reboots, I’ve done all that shit, right? I don’t want that to happen to this. It’s nice that people are maybe interested [in another one], but I’m not,” Burton said in a recent chat with Empire.

He added, “I feel like that old guy who owns a little piece of property and won’t sell to the big power plant that wants to take my land.”

Composer Danny Elfman, the singing voice of Jack Skellington and the maestro behind the film’s score, shared a similar sentiment when we spoke with him.

“I don’t think so,” Elfman told ComicBook.com about a Nightmare follow-up. “I think Tim has always felt that no, this is what it was.”

“But you know, it wouldn’t totally shock me if he came back with… If he had a fresh take on it, I would certainly go for the ride with him,” the composer continued. “But he’s never expressed any interest in that. I think he felt like this was a pure thing and it was what it was and that to try to do sequels on it would, I think it’s just not inspired him. But I won’t ever speak for Tim. It’s his universe.”