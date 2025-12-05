Forgotten Transformers Show Returns With Final 2 Episodes

Play video

Ever since hitting the scene in 1984, the Transformers have been a major part of pop culture as the war between the Autobots and Decepticons has taken many forms. As the Cybertronians continue to release live-action movies for Paramount, they return to the animated world in more ways than one. Unfortunately, one of the latest series has said goodbye with its final two episodes, ending following its initial premiere in 2022. Holding four seasons as a part of its overall run, Transformers: Earthspark has come to an end with a two-part finale that once again sees Optimus Prime and Megatron depart the screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who haven’t had the opportunity to check out Earthspark, the Paramount animated series made quite a few changes from previous animated takes on the Transformers. One of the biggest, of course, was using computer-generated graphics to bring the Cybertronian war to life, using modern tech to create a show akin to Transformers: Beast Wars. The recently finished series was definitely aimed at a younger audience, and the final episode gave the Autobots a happy ending, along with their human comrades, Robby and Mo Malto. While the series might not have had adult elements in place, it did throw some surprising curveballs into the mix, especially when it came to a certain Decepticon.

During the animated series’ story, Megatron switches sides to join the Autobots and fight against his former allies in the Decepticons. Now led by the villainous Soundwave, the Transformers were also fighting against the Quintessons, the creepy alien race that had a major hand in the origins of Cyberton itself. While Earthspark might be finished, the future of the Transformers is far from over, and fans can expect a far more adult-themed series to arrive in the future.

The Energon Universe is Coming

skybound

In a surprising twist, it was announced earlier this year that a new animated series based on the Skybound comic book universe, the Energon Universe, is receiving its own animated series. While a release date and first look have yet to be revealed, Robert Kirkman’s comic book company is teaming up with Hasbro to helm this new project that will once again see the Transformers entering the world of G.I. Joe. While not confirmed to arrive on Amazon, considering the success of Kirkman’s Invincible, it would make sense for this upcoming show to land on Prime Video.

Speaking of a Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover, Paramount still has a live-action movie in the works that would smash together the American heroes and the Cybertronians. With Chris Hemsworth attached, all has been quiet regarding a release date for this one, though it once again proves that the studio is still very interested in expanding the Cybertron lore in unique ways moving forward. While Transformers: Earthspark might not have a future with Paramount, the Autobots and Decepticons certainly do.

What do you think of Transformers: Earthspark bidding a fond farewell to the small screen? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!