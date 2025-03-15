WWE Teasing Debut of 2 Former AEW Stars on SmackDown Way Sooner Than Expected

Play video

Today’s SmackDown took place in Spain, and because of the timezone difference, we now know of two major teaser videos revealed during the episode. Those mysterious videos seem to be teasing the impending WWE debuts of two recent AEW stars, those being Rey Fenix and Malakai Black (formerly Aleister Black in WWE), and if this is the case, their debuts and returns are happening far sooner than initially expected. You can watch both teaser videos for yourself in the videos below.

The first video teaser pops with orange lighting and shows a mysterious superstar in the ring. As it continues there’s never a fully clear shot of the person in the ring, but coupled with the specific moves they are pulling off, specific tattoos on his back, and the silhouette that certainly looks familiar, it all appears to be Fenix.

This is especially interesting given that Fenix was just released from AEW, and he acknowledged that on social media. If this is indeed Fenix, the start of video teasers would suggest that he’s going to debut in WWE either slightly before WrestleMania or during WrestleMania, as it was about a month after teasers started rolling out that Penta made his debut.

The other teaser video is even more mysterious, featuring rising swirls of smoke as the sound of footsteps can be heard getting closer. The number 4 is then flashed on the screen, and many are attributing this to be a teaser for an Aleister Black return. There are some theories about what the 4 means, as it could be the number of weeks or episodes before his WWE return, or could be linked to his previous run with WWE and those vignettes, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

It will be interesting to see what WWE does with both stars, but especially Fenix. Fenix wasn’t able to immediately join Penta in WWE due to added time on his AEW contract because of injury, so Penta debuted in WWE as a singles star. That debut went incredibly well, and he has been pretty over with the crowds in the weeks since. With Fenix now coming in, WWE could immediately pair them back up, but with Penta being so over on his own, perhaps there’s a larger story to tell there as well.

As for Aleister, his previous run with WWE was filled with starts and stops, and his best run with the company was during his time in NXT. He got some pushes on the main roster, but it always ended up not really going anywhere, and then he was released. He would go on to have a successful but still uneven run in AEW as Malakai Black, where he formed the House of Black stable, a stable that was pretty much perpetually over despite the uneven booking at times.

