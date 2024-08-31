TNA’s Nic Nemeth Retains World Title, Confronted by WWE Hall of Famer at Emergence

After their last battle came to a draw, Nic Nemeth and Josh Alexander would collide once again at tonight’s TNA Emergence pay-per-view for a 60 minute Iron Man match to deliver a real conclusion. As expected, it was extremely close throughout, though Nemeth built a 2 and 0 lead until Alexander got two falls in quick succssion to even things up. After a thrilling back and forth in the final minutes, it would be Nemeth edging out Alexander to get the 3 – 2 win, but his celebration was interrupted by WWE Hall of Famer John Layfield, who came out and said something in Nemeth’s ear before leaving right after. Nemeth ended things by accepting Moose’s challenge for the Title at Victory Road.

Starting Out Strong

Nemeth and Alexander both showed off their technical skill set early on, countering each other’s moves and alternating holds, though it would be Nemeth getting a roll-up and the first pinfall of the match. Alexander targeted Nemeth’s leg throughout the match and looked to wear the Champion down, and then would also include Nemeth’s back in his attack plan. The two stars traded finisher attempts but both evaded, though Nemeth hit the Danger Zone shortly after to get the 2nd fall, giving him a 2-0 lead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alexander continued to focus on Nemeth’s leg and knee, twisting them to do even more damage at one point, though Nemeth would return the favor by snapping Alexander’s fingers. At this point Alexander connected with ten suplexes, and somehow Nemeth then his ten on Alexander before both trade even more suplexes right after. Alexander goes back to the leg of Nemeth and in a later sequence hits a Tombstone on he Champion, but it’s not enough to get a fall.

Turning point

Alexander would shift things in his favor after hitting Nemeth with a weapon that he hid from the referee, and he was able to score a pinfall on the Champion. Then right after Alexander connects with a C4 Spike and gets another pinball, evening up the score at 2 – 2. Alexander went quickly for a third, but Nemeth kicked out and then looked in a sleeper hold. Nemeth kept this locked in for a while, and later was able to drop Alexander through a table.

At this point the two stars traded pinfall attempts but couldn’t lock them in, and the clock was winding down. With around 3 minutes left, Alexander hit Snake Eyes on an exposed turnbuckle and then hit Danger Zone too, but Nemeth still kicked out. Nemeth somehow then blocked multiple C4 Spike attempts and then hit the Danger Zone followed by a C4 Spike of his own, and that would run out the clock, giving Nemeth the win.

TNA Emergence Updated Results

TNA Championship One Hour Iron Man Match: Nic Nemeth (C) def. josh Alexander

TNA Ultimate X Match: Zachary Wentz (C) def. Mike Bailey, NXT’s Riley Osborne, Jason Hotch, Alexander Hammerstone, and Laredo Kid

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Spitfire def. Ash By Elegance and TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich

TNA World Tag Team Championship: ABC (C) def. AJ Francis and KC Navarro

TNA Digital Championship Match: PCO def. Shera

The System def. The Hardys, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana

Steve Maclin def. Eric Young

Frankie Kazarian def. Kushida

What did you think of the match? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!