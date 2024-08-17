TNA’s Josh Alexander Addresses “Sports Entertainer” Nic Nemeth and if Feud is Personal

Josh Alexander and Nic Nemeth delivered a thriller on this week’s TNA Impact, though thanks to the 30 minute time limit there wasn’t a clear winner. Thankfully that should be solved at Emergence, where the two stars will battle for the TNA World Championship i an hour-long Iron Man match. Things have certainly gotten competitive between the two stars, though they’ve been that way ever since Nemeth started saying he was going to take TNA to new heights. Alexander took some issue with that, but when ComicBook caught up with Alexander, he also revealed his mission to take Nemeth down and take back the Title he never lost isn’t personal. Nemeth just happens to be the person with his property.

He’s Just In My Way

When asked if this feud with Nemeth is personal, Alexander said, “No, he’s the guy that has the Championship. And when he won the Championship, like he eliminated me at Slammiversary. That’s a very unpredictable match, with six people involved, and he took me out. And there’s an air, a little personal thing when that happens. But after the match, he grabbed that Championship, and he said he was going to bring that Title to new heights and bring this company to new heights and all that stuff.”

“And I just felt like, in that moment, with me walking to the back, that’s the Title that belongs to me. Whether it’s the Championship or not, I’m the heart and soul of this company, I’m the standard of TNA, and he’s new here, he might not know, so I’m just going to have to remind him. I’m going to have to let him know exactly who I am. I’m a different animal in that ring,” Alexander said.

“He has been a professional wrestler for 20 years. He spent 19 years in WWE in that system. He was a sports entertainer for 19 years. I have been a professional wrestler for 19 years, traveling the world, making my name all over the place on the independents, in TNA. And I just think I’m a different beast. I grew up admiring the likes of the Bryan Danielson, and the AJ Styles and Alex Shelleys, the people that really took a lot of pride in this game, and went all over, and learned different styles, and wrestled different people to really test themselves,” Alexander said. “And Nic Nemeth has not done that. He’s doing it now, but the stopping block is going to be me, and that’s this Thursday night, when I take that World Championship from him.”

Nemeth Answers the Challenge

That match ended in a draw, and though at various points both stars wanted more time, it ultimately didn’t happen. Instead Alexander proposed an hour rematch, and Nemeth was more than happy to oblige, responding to Alexander in a backstage promo. “TNA, I want you all to know something. Everything I’ve said so far, I’ve meant every single word. I said I wanted to be the flag bearer for this company, and it’s just starting. I said I wanted to be World Champion for this Company. It happened. I said I want to be the ambassador to professional effing wrestling for TNA. We’re going.,” Nemeth said.

“Josh Alexander, I had so much respect for you. Look me in the eyes when I say I thought you were one of the greatest wrestlers in the world today and I mean it. You want to go an hour? You want to go all night and see if you can hang? I don’t think you got it in you. The old Josh Alexander could go. He can do an hour, standing on his head, walk out of there and do it again, but you are looking at the best in the business. The Title means everything to me. It means everything of the last 20 years of saying I deserve it. This time you deserve it, an a** whooping by me. One hour, you got it, if you got the balls,” Nemeth said.

TNA Emergence Updated Card

TNA World Championship Iron Man Match: Nic Nemeth (C) vs. Josh Alexander

TNA X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Mike Bailey (C) vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Riley Osborne vs. Jason Hotch vs. TBA vs. TBA

Matt Cardona vs. PCO

Jordynne Grace & Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance, Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich

