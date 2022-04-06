FOX Reveals Season Finales for 911, The Simpsons, and More Fan-Favorite Shows

While the traditional television schedule has largely been thrown into a state of flux due to the COVID-19 pandemic, May usually brings the conclusions of a number of network shows. FOX recently let fans know when they can expect those conclusions, announcing a slew of season finale dates for their scripted and unscripted series. These include the season finales of the network’s “Animation Domination” block, with Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, The Great North, and The Simpsons all being renewed for the 2022-2023 season. Other shows on the list include dramas The Resident, 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, comedies Call Me Kat and Welcome to Flatch, and unscripted shows Domino Masters, The Masked Singer, Name That Tune, and MasterChef Junior.

THURSDAY, MAY 5:

9 pm Call Me Kat Season 2 finale

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11:

9 pm Domino Masters Season 1 finale

MONDAY, MAY 16:

8 pm 9-1-1 Season 5 finale

9 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 finale

TUESDAY, MAY 17:

8 pm The Resident Season 5 finale

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18:

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 7 finale

SUNDAY, MAY 22

8 pm The Simpsons 33 Season finale

8:30 pm The Great North Season 2 finale

9 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 12 finale

9:30 pm Family Guy Season 20 finale

TUESDAY, MAY 24

9 pm Name That Tune Season 2 finale

THURSDAY, MAY 26

8:30 pm Welcome to Flatch Season 1 finale

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

8 pm MasterChef Junior Season 8 finale

“Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises. Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time,” Simpsons creator and executive producer Matt Groening said in a statement when the renewal was originally announced.

“Original, brilliant, outrageously funny, prophetic…there aren’t enough positive adjectives to describe this genius comedy which continues to entertain viewers of all ages,” commented Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “Jim Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean lead a team of all-stars who hold such a high bar for themselves and leap over it with each spectacular episode. On behalf of everyone at our studio and the millions of fans of The Simpsons around the world, I want to thank our wonderful partners at FOX for making this a truly great day.”

“It’s a sincere pleasure to announce the Season 33 and 34 pick-ups for The Simpsons. We keep hoping that, eventually, they’ll get it right,” added Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment. “Profound respect for and congratulations to Matt, Jim, Al and the many other wonderful partners working really hard to finally elevate The Tracey Ullman Show. As they say, ‘practice makes perfect.’”

Will you be tuning in to any of Fox’s season finales? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!