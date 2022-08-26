The Cleaning Lady Promotes Creator to Be Co-Showrunner for Season 2 on FOX





The Cleaning Lady creator Miranda Kwok has been installed as a showrunner on the FOX series. Deadline reports that the network made the decision to have the developer and executive producer share show running duties alongside Melissa Carter. Kwok recently signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV. The Cleaning Lady is loosely adapted La Chica Que Limpia over in Argentina. The first season ended up being 10 episodes, but it made huge waves for FOX. The Cleaning Lady was the network's highest-rated drama premiere over the last two years. Over at Hulu, the Fox show was the most streamed debut in the network's history. So, it would make sense to turn up the heat behind it. Teaming Kwok with a veteran showrunner is a smart move to keep the train going strong headed into Season 2. That next batch of episodes premieres in just a few weeks on September 19.

The newly-minted showrunner says that this is the kind of story that she's always wanted to tell. She spoke to Hidden Remote about the larger story and her motivations ahead of Season 2. "I've always wanted to do like a female Breaking Bad and a female empowerment story," Kwok revealed. "I had a blind script deal over at Warner Brothers, and I presented a few options to them and they presented a few ideas to me, and one of them was La Chica Que Limpia, the Argentina format that Shay Mitchell found."

"So, of the ideas, this is something I would love to adapt in order to create a show, told from the lens of a completely unexpected hero, which is from the perspective of a Southeast Asian character, and an undocumented immigrant," she continued. "Someone who was a doctor in her own country who couldn't practice here and is forced into circumstances that she never thought she'd go into, and how she manages to then, you know, handle all the situations that are thrown at her and all the obstacles that are surmounting, and basically, you know, find her own strength and find her own path and find her own voice and start making her own rules. So that was basically the inspiration of why I wanted to create this show."

FOX describes "When whip-smart Cambodian doctor Thony De La Rosa comes to the United States for medical treatment to save her ailing son, she soon discovers her path won't be as straightforward as she had hoped. As the system quickly fails her, pushing her into hiding, she resolves not to allow herself to be beaten down and marginalized, and becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime. Using her cunning and intelligence, Thony forges her own path in the criminal underworld, doing whatever she has to to survive."

Are you excited for Season 2 of The Cleaning Lady? Let us know down in the comments!