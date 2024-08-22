Frasier Season 2 Full Trailer Released

Paramount+ has released the first official trailer for season two of Frasier, the revival of the long-running NBC sitcom that spun out of Cheers. In the new season, Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) finds himself back in a radio broadcast booth, with Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe (Dan Butler) and Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin) at his side. While the series will primarily take place in Boston, it seems Frasier and his son Freddy will return to Seattle and visit the offices of KACL, where he hosted his radio show for 11 seasons during the original series. The reunion doesn’t appear to include Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth), although she lives back in Boston, so maybe she’ll turn up in another episode.

The series’ second season is set to debut next month. You can see the trailer below.

The trailer is leaving at least one surprise out of the picture: so far, we don’t see the character played by Patricia Heaton, Grammer’s Back to You co-star, who will reportedly play a love interest for Frasier.

Last season, Peri Gilpin showed up to reprise her role as Roz in the season finale, which was one of the best-received episodes of the year. It seems that reunion will play heavily into the premise of the new season. Nevertheless, it doesn’t appear as though Frasier will leave his role at Harvard or return full-time to Seattle.

Frasier stars and is executive produced by Grammer, who leads a new cast that includes Jack Cutmore-Scott as the older Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salguerio as Freddy’s roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David. David was born on the last season of Frasier as the first-born son of Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and sister-in-law Daphne (Jane Leeves), but those two have not yet reprised their roles in the revival.

Produced by CBS Studios and Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions, the Frasier revival comes from writers and executive producers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces). Grammer also serves as executive producer with Tom Russo (Paramount+’s The Game) and Jordan McMahon (Light as a Feather).

Frasier‘s second season will launch on September 19th, exclusively on Paramount+.