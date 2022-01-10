TV Shows

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Fans React To Uncle Phil In New Trailer

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, Bel-Air, dropped its first trailer, and fans certainly have something to say about it. Bel-Air is based on the short film by Morgan Cooper, who re-imagined Will Smith’s comedic TV series as a dramatic series for the modern age. Needless to say, there is serious split opinion about whether or not Cooper’s vision (which Will Smith himself endorsed and helped shape for this series) is the right kind of vision for The Fresh Prince

One big issue with Bel-Air seems to be its depiction of Uncle Phil. https://comicbook.com/tv-shows/news/fresh-prince-bel-air-reboot-cast-announced-by-peacock/ (The Boys, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) is taking over the Uncle Phil role first played by late actor James Avery, and it certainly is a different depiction, to say the least. 

This is what Fresh Prince fans are now saying about Bel-Air’s version of Uncle Phil. 

Skinny Phil?

Only half-kidding when we say that Uncle Phil being an in-shape older man instead of a robust one could be the factor that turns people away from this reboot. 

No Sexy Phil!

The #NoSexyUnclePhil movement is already rearing its handsome-hating head. 

Frat Boy Phil

This Bel-Air version of Uncle Phil is a member of the prestigious Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity – as clearly evidenced in the glimpse of an elaborate dance sequence by the frat members.  

Uncle Phillip Cosby

Not sure how we got to THIS comparison, but here we are. 

You Gotta Move On

Some viewers are ready to break out of the warm, safe, confines of nostalgia and try something new. The past can’t be the present forever. 

Are Y’all Okay?!

People have questions for the minds behind this new Fresh Prince reboot.

Protect The Rest of Our TV Dads

The Bel-Air reboot trailer and death of Bob Saget happening in the same day has fans wondering if the universe isn’t gunning for all our TV dads from the ’80s and ’90s. 

