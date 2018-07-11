New ‘Friends’ Funko Pops Include Phoebe as Supergirl

Funko has launched a new wave of Pop figures based on the classic NBC show Friends, and the theme is fan favorite moments! These moments include Rachel, Ross, and Chandler Pops with ’80s style looks from the flashback episodes, Monica with braids (or, if you’re lucky, the 1-in-6 frizzy hair Chase), and Joey in all of Chandler’s clothes.

There’s also Phoebe dressed as Supergirl from the Halloween party episode. I guess we’ll have to wait for the Monica Catwoman and Chandler bunny versions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The entire standard collection of new Friends Funko Pop figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for September. You should also keep a lookout for the turkey head Monica Pop figure from that episode…you know…The One With All the Thanksgivings. It will be available exclusively from Target in August.

The new Friends Funko Pops are the latest in a recent string of retro releases from Funko. For example, the iconic cartoon character known as Betty Boop got her first Funko Pop last month. It’s about time!

At the moment, the standard, full color Betty Boop Pop Animation #421 figure with her Pudgy pal is available to pre-order here. However, collectors might also want to nab the black and white Entertainment Earth exclusive Betty Boop and Pudgy Pop right here while supplies last. That figure is extra collectible because you have a 1-in-6 chance of scoring the chase version which features black and white Betty with a splash of red for her dress and Pudgy’s smooched cheek.

Speaking of iconic women that took way to long to get a Pop figure, I Love Lucy is another classic that recently joined the Funko family. Any Funko Pop collector and / or kid that enjoyed a little classic TV on Nick at Nite back in the day can grab them via the pre-order links below with shipping slated for September.

• I Love Lucy Pop! Vinyl Figure

• I Love Lucy Ricky Pop! Vinyl Figure

• I Love Lucy Factory Lucy Pop! Vinyl Figure

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for black and white versions of Lucy and Factory Lucy at Target and Barnes & Noble respectively.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.