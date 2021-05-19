Friends: New Images Revealed From HBO Max Reunion

✖

HBO Max has put out some new images from the Friends Reunion and fans are super excited for the festivities. People debuted the images first and they show off Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow all together again. 17 years have passed since the group set foot on those sets and it triggered some emotions from the cast. Fans will love seeing Monica and Rachel’s apartment and Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad again. All of the cast members spoke to People about their feelings surrounding the reunion. As an added bonus, the actors also spilled on what they thought their characters would be doing now. That’s always a fun moment for the viewers as sitcoms tend to leave those sorts of decisions ambiguous.

Aniston dished on what Rachel would be doing now, ”I would like to have maybe started a clothing line of my own, and it's sort of a small franchise. Like a Nili Lotan. And I live in New York City on the Upper East Side."

For Kudrow, “[Phoebe] is living in Connecticut with Mike and their kids, and she's in charge of the arts program for the school. And just ... the advocate for her kids because they're different like she was."

"I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them," Cox explained. "Whether it's the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she'd be so annoying. She'd be at the head of the PTA or something."

(Photo: HBO Max)

Perry also took the opportunity to speculate on what made the show connect with the fans lie this. ”It was a character-driven funny, not timely funny," the actor said. "They didn't make timely jokes. They didn't make jokes about O.J. Simpson. They made character-driven jokes about people — and people are going to come back time and time again and watch that."

