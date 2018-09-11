Funko Unveils ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Christmas Pop Figures

Funko has launched their second round of holiday-themed Pop figures with festive versions of SpongeBob SquarePants and his buddy Patrick Star. And look, SpongeBob has a gift for you! If it’s fruitcake, just make sure to have it analyzed.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Christmas SpongeBob and Patrick Pop figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for October.

As for the other wave of holiday Pop figures, it comes as no surprise that Funko kicked things off with festive Marvel heroes in the form of both Pop figures and Pint Sized Heroes.

Their Marvel holiday Pop lineup includes Deadpool with candy canes, Spider-Man sporting an ugly sweater, Hulk furiously crushing a stocking (probably because he got a tie instead of a Nintendo Switch), and a Groot Christmas tree that Charlie Brown would be proud of.

The Pint Sized Heroes lineup includes, Evil Sweater Thanos, Rocket Sled Raccoon, Christmas Tree Groot, Ugly Sweater Spider-Man, Snowman America, and an adorable Squirrel Girl with a stocking.

You can pre-order the entire lineup of Marvel Holiday Funko Pops and Pint Size Heroes right here with shipping slated for November.

Finally, two more exclusive Jack Skellington Funko Pop figures have been added to The Nightmare Before Christmas 25th anniversary collection!

If you want to cross the Sugar Skull Jack Skellington and the Zero Print Jack Skellington off of your Funko Pop wish list, you can do it right here at Hot Topic while supplies last. Plus, the Hot Topic exclusive Diamond Collection Jack Skellington Funko Pop figure is still up for grabs if you hurry.

If you are unfamiliar, Diamond Collection Funko Pop figures are glitter encrusted, Hot Topic exclusives that have been mostly Disney themed thus far. The Jack Skellington Pop continues that trend. There’s no telling how much stock is still available on this one, so get one while you still can.

Hot Topic has also released their exclusive Mystery Minis snow globes in The Nightmare Before Christmas 25th anniversary lineup. You can order them here, just keep in mind that they’re blind box, so you never know which version you’ll get.

As for the standard lineup, all of the new The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pops, Mystery Minis, SuperCute Plush, Vynl and more are available to pre-order right here, but you’ll want to get your hands on the Jack and Sally on the Hill Movie Moments and the Zero in Doghouse Movie Moments figures first.

