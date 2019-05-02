Funko’s SDCC 2019 Exclusive Rick and Morty Pickle Rick Pop Figure is Available Now

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 doesn’t kick off until July 18th, but a rare early opportunity to reserve an exclusive Pop figure from the event his happening now. The SDCC 2019 / Previews Exclusive Rick and Morty Pickle Rick Pop figure is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for August.

The SDCC version of the limbless Pickle Rick is a glow-in-the-dark version of a previous PX exclusive Pop figure, which indicates that Funko Pop Rick’s pickle experiments resulted in a high dose of radiation in an alternate universe.

Speaking of Previews Exclusive Pop figures, Funko recently launched their PX Pop figure of the Dark Multiverse Red Death Flash-themed Nightmare Batman from the DC Comics event Dark Nights: Metal. If you can’t find it in your local comic shops, you can pre-order one right here with shipping slated for June. The figure follows the extremely popular Previews Exclusive Batman Who Laughs Pop figure that Funko unveiled last October. One of the last places you can score the leader of the Dark Knights in Pop figure form is right here on Amazon.

“Ripped from the pages of Dark Nights: Metal comes the Red Death as he’s streaking his way into your collection! The Dark Nights: Metal Red Death Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive features the fastest and deadliest man in the Dark Multiverse in a dynamic pose with his red lightning effects from his velocity burst around his arms and legs!”

