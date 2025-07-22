7 Funniest Running Gags on The Big Bang Theory

The CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory is full of emotional moments. Leonard Hofstadter constantly struggles with his relationship with his mother, and his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Penny, is always there to support him. The Big Bang Theory‘s main group of characters also comes together when Howard Wolowitz loses his mother, with even Sheldon Cooper, who can rarely read the room, being a shoulder for his friend to cry on. However, despite featuring plenty of tear-jerking moments, the real draw of the show is its comedy. Every episode features its fair share of hilarious jokes that are born from the circumstances the characters find themselves in.

While The Big Bang Theory‘s fresh material is as good as it gets, the show’s running gags are something to behold, rewarding viewers who watch from the beginning. They appear at least once a season and somehow become funnier with every subsequent appearance.

1) “Soft Kitty”

Whenever Sheldon doesn’t feel well, the whole world knows. Unfortunately, in Season 1, no one is around to take care of him except for Penny, who doesn’t understand all of his quirks. She does the best she can, though, singing him the song “Soft Kitty,” which his mom sang to him as a child. The catchy tune makes a few appearances throughout the series and never fails to get a laugh, as it makes Sheldon act like a five-year-old instead of an adult genius.

2) The Roommate Agreement

Leonard puts up with a lot while living with Sheldon, and most of the problems stem from the Roommate Agreement he never bothers to read. Sheldon had him sign the document when he first moved in, and he didn’t think anything of it. However, it allows Sheldon to control Leonard’s life, telling him who he can bring into the apartment and what kind of furniture he can buy. Whenever Sheldon cites it, Leonard knows he’s going to be in for a long day.

3) Sheldon’s Spot

The Big Bang Theory‘s friend group always hangs out at Leonard and Sheldon’s apartment, but they can’t really make themselves at home. Sheldon has a spot on the couch that’s his alone, and whenever someone else tries to sit there, it’s a major issue. It’s so bad that, when Leonard and his friends ruin the couch cushion, Sheldon notices immediately and makes a big stink.

4) Howard Being an Engineer

Sheldon thinks highly of himself because he’s a theoretical physicist, and he talks down to his other friends. However, Howard gets the worst of it throughout the series because he’s an engineer, a profession that Sheldon doesn’t respect. At every opportunity, Sheldon will throw a jab in Howard’s direction, which leads to some heated arguments. Sheldon makes up for it in the end, though, by thanking Howard in his Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech.

5) “Bazinga!”

The reason that Sheldon is part of so many of The Big Bang Theory‘s running gags is that he’s the show’s funniest character. He loves to show his humorous side, and he typically caps off a good prank or bit with his catchphrase, “Bazinga!” The other characters on the show can’t stand the word, but whenever Sheldon pulls it out, it’s hard to keep the laughter at bay.

6) The Elevator

From the very beginning of The Big Bang Theory, the characters who visit Sheldon and Leonard’s apartment building have to take the stairs because the elevator is out of service. It remains broken for nearly the entire series, causing major inconveniences at every turn. However, the elevator is miraculously fixed at the end of the series, leading to one of the funniest moments in the show, where everyone’s shocked.

7) Sheldon’s Knock

Leonard has a hard time living with Sheldon, but Penny doesn’t have it much better because Sheldon is always knocking on her door, and he doesn’t just do it once. Sheldon always bangs on a door three times before entering, a habit that stems from a traumatic moment in his childhood. Other characters return the favor from time to time, knocking on Sheldon’s door a bunch of times and annoying him.

The Big Bang Theory is streaming on HBO Max.

