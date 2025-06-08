10 Funniest Minor Characters On The Big Bang Theory 

Over the course of its 12-season run, The Big Bang Theory cemented itself as one of the most successful sitcoms of the 21st century. The show’s focus on the exploits of Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and their female neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco) was an instant hit. Not only did this earn the show plaudits, but also saw it extend its run long enough for major characters Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) to be added. However, it was never just the show’s main cast that fed that success, as even its minor characters were often brilliant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout the show, The Big Bang Theory‘s cameos lent it an air of authenticity in its approach to its character’s inherent nerdiness. Their appreciation of the superhero genre, video games, and iconic science fiction often lent itself to high-profile cameo appearances, ranging from actors to well-known physicists. In fact, many of these minor or occasionally recurring characters were exceptionally funny, and continue to stand out as some of the show’s best-used supporting players.

1) Missy Cooper

Despite being in both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, the character of Missy Cooper was not a major character in the former. Though she is introduced as Sheldon’s twin sister, she does not feature heavily in The Big Bang Theory, making just three appearances over the show’s 12 seasons. However, in spite of her limited screen time on the show, she stands out as a particularly funny minor character.

Missy works as a perfect foil to Sheldon — and, by extension, the rest of the show’s male cast — due to being so starkly different to her brother. As a confident and attractive woman, Missy is able to manipulate Sheldon and his friends while pretending to be far less intelligent than she is, playing on her brother’s arrogance and his friends’ attraction to her. Missy stands out in such contrast to the show’s core characters that her rare appearances make for especially comedic fare.

2) Bert Kibbler

Though Bert is reportedly set to appear in a Big Bang Theory spin-off, he still never really qualified as much more than a minor character on the show. After debuting in season 6, he made 15 credited appearances across the show’s run, never quite breaking through into recurring character territory. Even so, Bert, The Big Bang Theory‘s resident geologist, is one of the show’s best characters outside of its core cast.

Bert’s role within the show can be largely boiled down to comic relief. A large man with a relatively dull personality even from the perspective of The Big Bang Theory‘s cast, Bert is often the butt of the show’s jokes, which often revolve around him being socially inept in one way or another. However, Bert’s awkward personality and goofy sense of humor is offset by a generally kind and lovelorn nature, making him a particularly funny minor character.

3) Barry Kripke

Barry Kripke first appeared in season 2 of The Big Bang Theory, and made multiple subsequent appearances. Despite practically being a regular on the show, it’s hard to consider Kripke anything more than a minor character, largely because he very rarely played a major part in any particular story. More recognizable for his signature speech impediment than his actual role on the show, Kripke is still one of its funnier minor characters.

Kripke’s entire character is written as something of a nemesis, particularly for Sheldon, as he seems to especially enjoy aggravating or humiliating his colleagues. Barry is generally unpleasant, and the show’s writing leans into this in a way that maximizes his comedic potential. Though he’s inherently unlikable, Barry Kripke certainly delivered plenty of laughs over his various appearances on the show.

4) Mrs. Fowler

The mother of main character Amy Farrah Fowler, identified simply as Mrs. Fowler, is one of The Big Bang Theory‘s characters that was often referenced but rarely seen. Over the show’s 12 seasons, Mrs. Fowler made just four appearances, making her a minor character in spite of her direct familial connection to the main cast. However, she’s funny enough to earn her the status as one of The Big Bang Theory‘s wasted characters due to her meager screen-time.

Played by the incredible Kathy Bates, Mrs. Fowler brought a deadpan, conservative voice to the show that was used for excellent comedy. Mrs. Fowler’s overprotective nature and manipulative behavior might not seem funny at a glance, but Bates’ deftly-delivered dialogue makes the character likeable enough for it to work perfectly on-screen. Mrs. Fowler’s comedic potential is achieved partly due to the show using her so sparingly, making her an excellent minor character in its extensive cast.

5) Zack Johnson

Appearing in 11 episodes over the show’s run, Zack Johnson is one of The Big Bang Theory‘s more memorable minor characters. Introduced as a literary foil to Leonard as well as his main rival for Penny’s affection, Zack’s oblivious nature and general kind-heartedness made him a great inclusion with plenty of comedic potential. Despite his on-off relationship with Penny providing an obstacle to any real friendship with Leonard, Zack briefly finds himself acting as a member of the gang.

What makes Zack such a funny character is how his differences from the rest of the cast are used within the show. His shortcomings are highlighted in a way that makes them seem endearing, while his strengths are blown out of proportion due to Leonard’s jealousy. This allows Zack to participate in some of The Big Bang Theory‘s funniest moments, especially during the earlier half of its run.

6) Stephen Hawking

Over the course of its 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory attracted amazing guest stars, with a number of celebrities making appearances. One of the most staggering names to feature on the show was Stephen Hawking, the world-famous theoretical physicist, making seven appearances over the course of its run. Not only did his appearances help legitimize the show’s standing in the scientific community, but they served as some of its funniest ever moments.

What made Hawking’s appearances so funny was his willingness to commit to even the silliest of jokes. Though he’s commonly thought of as one of humanity’s most intelligent people, The Big Bang Theory allowed him to showcase his sense of humor, and Hawking delivered lines of an unexpectedly childish and occasionally crass nature. Juxtaposed with his public image, this made Stephen Hawking’s role on The Big Bang Theory especially hilarious.

7) Beverly Hofstadter

As Leonard’s mother, Christine Baranski’s Beverly Hofstadter could have potentially played a much larger role. She appeared in 16 episodes over the course of the show, though her connection to its cast never warranted her becoming much more than a minor character. Even so, she remains one of The Big Bang Theory‘s more memorable additions, for a number of reasons.

Baranski’s performance is exceptional, boasting incredible comedic timing and an air of detachment that plays perfectly off of Galecki’s Leonard. It’s Baranski’s screen presence that helps her stand out so starkly, as she manages to command attention while dismissing the achievements of even the most accomplished scientists on the show. Beverly is a perfect representation of a parent that’s impossible to please, making her appearances all the more funny for it.

8) Mary Cooper

As well as Leonard’s mother making an impression, Sheldon’s also stands out as an especially brilliant minor character. Mary Cooper made 14 appearances on The Big Bang Theory before becoming a major part of Young Sheldon‘s cast, and in that time she was established as an incredibly funny addition to the show. Laurie Metcalf took the relatively small role and made it something noteworthy, and it became one of the funniest aspects of the show.

What makes Laurie so funny is just how different she is to Sheldon. After hearing his complaints about being misunderstood as a child, seeing his mother be an incredibly loving and supportive figure makes for great comedy, as it does every time the pair fundamentally disagree on an issue. Mary is quite obviously the root of Sheldon’s stubborn nature, and seeing him consistently defer to the wishes of his mother is always hilarious.

9) Wil Wheaton

Appearing in 17 episodes of The Big Bang Theory, Wil Wheaton is almost certainly one of the show’s most famous recurring guest stars. However, his role in the show is actually somewhat minimal, even though the actor’s comedic portrayal of an imagined version of himself is one of The Big Bang Theory‘s most memorable. What makes Wheaton so funny as a character is subtle, but it’s a great example of the show’s exceptional writing.

Over the course of Wheaton’s appearances on the show, he develops a bitter rivalry with Sheldon Cooper. The animosity between the two makes for some unforgettable moments of comedy, with Wheaton’s bizarre vendetta against Sheldon undergoing various twists and turns. Wil Wheaton’s willingness to play into the character is a testament to his comedic ability, and marks him as one of the show’s funniest stars.

10) Professor Proton

Though Arthur Jeffries – better known as Professor Proton – is best remembered for one of The Big Bang Theory‘s most emotional moments, he also provided countless moments of comedy. He appeared in just six episodes, but in that time delivered many hilarious lines that cemented him as one of The Big Bang Theory‘s best minor characters. Arthur Jeffries himself isn’t particularly funny, but it’s Bob Newhart’s performance that makes him so memorable.

Newhart’s slightly confused portrayal of the ageing TV scientist bounces exceptionally off of Sheldon’s own enthusiasm over meeting his hero. This, combined with Professor Proton’s unique backstory, make him a brilliantly hilarious character. In the end, Arthur Jeffries is one of The Big Bang Theory‘s best minor characters, despite only making a handful of appearances.