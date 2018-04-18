‘Futurama’ Hypnotoad Marathon Announced for 4/20

SyFy is celebrating 4/20 by getting “high on Hypnotoad.”

SyFy will air a marathon of “Futurama episodes selected for maximum trip-enhancing effect and Hypnotoad-centricity.” This marathon is being billed as an invasion by the mesmerizing Hynotoad “complete with his own far-out logo, psychedelic sidebar, and hypnotic interruptions.”

The Hynotoad takeover airs from 8 am ET to 2 am ET. Here are the episodes being shown, including all three episodes of Bender’s Big Score, which was originally released as a direct-to-video movie:

8/7c – Bender’s Big Score Part 1: Earth is taken over by email-scamming aliens while Hermes loses his head and Leela falls in love.

8:30/7:30c – Bender’s Big Score Part 2: While Lars and Leela’s romance takes off, Bender helps aliens pillage history for its treasures.

9/8c – Bender’s Big Score Part 3: Leela and Lars prepare to get married, and we learn what happened to Fry when he returned to the 21st Century.

9:30/10:30c – Bender’s Big Score Part 4: Lars reveals his secret as the humans fight back against the aliens.

10/9c – The Day The Earth Stood Stupid: Only Fry can save Earth when evil brains from another world plot to make everyone stupid.

10:30/9:30c – Three Hundred Big Boys: When each Earthican receives a $300 government refund, the Planet Express crew members pursue their respective dreams and desires.

11/10c – The Sting: A killer bee sting sends Leela on a long, strange trip.

11:30/10:30c – Bender Should Not Be Allowed on Television: Bender becomes a television star, as well as a terrible role model for children.

12am/11c – Rebirth: After a devastating spaceship crash, the Professor attempts to resuscitate the crew with his birth machine.

12:32am/11:32c – Mobius Dick: Leela becomes obsessed with hunting down a mysterious, four-dimensional space whale.

1:01am/12:01c – Reincarnation: FUTURAMA is reconceived in three alternate animation styles: classic black-and-white, old-school video game and Japanese anime.

1:31am/12:31c – Decision 3012: Leela becomes campaign manager for a presidential candidate whose birth certificate is mysteriously missing.

The marathon precedes a Futurama cast reunion taking place at the ATX Television Festival in June.

SyFy became the home of Futurama on television in October 2017. The series is also available to stream on Hulu.

