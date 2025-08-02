Futurama Creator Drops Big Tease for Its Next Series Finale

Futurama is getting ready to come back for a new season with Hulu later this Fall, but one of the creators behind the animated series has dropped a big tease for its next series finale. Futurama has had all sorts of experience when it comes to cancellations and revivals as the series has been cancelled and revived across multiple networks across the decades thus far. Which also means it’s in the very unique position of having to come up with several different episodes that could serve as the potential series finale for the series overall…only to be renewed or revived again later.

This also means that Futurama‘s creative team is also experienced to potentially crafting yet another suitable series finale. Following its first revival with Hulu leading to two successful seasons of new episodes, Futurama had been renewed for both Seasons 13 and 14. With Season 13 coming later this Fall, the next season of the series planned for a launch next year could end up being the final one. As Futurama co-creator David X. Cohen teased fans during San Diego Comic-Con 2025, we’re going to get even more of Fry’s backstory for the occasion.

Futurama’s Next Series Finale Is Coming in 2026

“Our next series finale next year is going to explore a little more of the backstory of Fry and his brother as kids,” Cohen revealed. “We are going to work that gold mine a little bit more next year, 2026.” This came in response to a fan asking whether or not Futurama was interested in exploring more of the time period between Fry getting frozen in 1999 to right before the year 3000 as seen in the series premiere. Cohen noted that it’s not an exact answer to the question, but revealed there’s more of Fry and Yancy’s past relationship to explore with its finale.

Futurama Season 14 has currently not been confirmed for its release with Hulu just yet, but Cohen teased a 2026 release for the new episodes. This makes a lot of sense if the team had been working on the two seasons at the same time, and that also means that the creative team are getting ready for yet another potential finale. It’s no guaranteed that Hulu will pick up the series for more episodes either, so this might actually be the last of it all hitting next year.

What’s Next for Futurama?

Futurama Season 13 will be running for ten episodes in total, and all episodes will release with Hulu at the same time on September 15th at 5:00PM PT / 8:00PM ET (which is a big change from the weekly release format as seen with Seasons 11 and 12). While Cohen and the team are approaching the final episode of Season 14 as yet another series finale, it might end up continuing once more as the series has been doing well with fans since it’s returned for its new episodes with Hulu. This is also coming in the wakes of other animated revivals like King of the Hill, so it does have a promising future.

As for what’s coming in the new episodes, Hulu teases what to expect from Futurama Season 13 as such, “Bender is rampaging out of control! A volcano is about to explode! Fry confronts a rival for Leela’s love! And Dr. Zoidberg is rising up to heaven?! The excitement might be too much! You’ve been warned… it’s an all new season of ‘Futurama’!”