Game of Thrones: Melisandre’s Prediction Is Bad News for Cersei Lannister

Sunday’s Game of Thrones was a huge one and not just because it saw the massive Battle of Winterfell as well as heavy loss of life including that of some beloved characters. No, “The Long Night” was huge because of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and her epic defeat of the Night King. Yet, a detail leading up to that stunning takedown may ultimately spell doom for not just the Night King, but Cersei Lannister as well.

Last night, Melisandre (Carice van Houten) showed up for the Battle of Winterfell and at one point in the chaotic, hopeless-seeming battle Arya and the Melisandre crossed paths with the Red Witch reminding her of something she had told her long ago — all the way back in Season 3’s “The Climb”, to be exact. You see, in that episode, the two first met in the Riverlands and in the scene, Melisandre told her “I see a darkness in you, and in that darkness eyes staring back at me: brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes. Eyes you’ll shut forever.”

In last night’s episode, Melisandre specifically reminded her of the “blue eyes” in that prophecy. You know who had blue eyes? The Night King! Arya hurried off and ultimately took down the Night King with her Valyrian steel dagger. Now, as fans have been on social media pointing out, Arya has checked brown and blue eyes off that prophetic list. All that’s left are green eyes Cersei Lannister has green eyes and with that being the case, things might not be looking too great for Cersei. After all, Arya did declare that she was going to kill the queen when she came upon the Lannister forces in the Riverlands in the episode “Dragonstone”, though she ended up heading north to Winterfell after her encounter with Hot Pie. If she was already after Cersei and Cersei has green eyes? You see where this is going.

However, just because it makes sense doesn’t mean that Cersei has the “green eyes” Melisandre prophesied. In George R.R. Martin’s books, Jaime Lannister also has green eyes. There’s also the whole prophecy that Cersei will be killed by her little brother, but some fans have considered that Arya uses Jaime’s face to end her — an act that would technically fulfill both the green eyes prophecy as well as that about Cersei’s death. Two birds, one stone, if you will. Some fans have gone so far as to point out that Daenerys also has green-ish eyes on Game of Thrones, but it’s worth noting that in the book, Dany has purple eyes — something the series attempted to replicate using contact lenses but ultimately abandoned because it had a negative impact on performances.

In any situation, Cersei’s shouldn’t get too comfortable. The promo for next week’s episode makes it very clear that Dany intends to unseat her — and Arya might just be willing to help.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.