Game of Thrones: Carice van Houten Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at Melisandre’s Transformation

The series finale of Game of Thrones aired two weeks ago, but the show’s cast are still gracing social media with various behind-the-scenes photos from their time on the series. This week, Carice van Houten, the actor best known for playing Melisandre, shared a series of photos showing her season six transformation into the older version of her character. “The Red Woman” revealed that Melisandre’s necklace was keeping her young, and now she’s letting the world know that it was really her under all that aging make-up.

The actor’s first post showed her aged hand, calling the make-up team “wizards.”

“Yes, this is my hand. The (special) make up team @gameofthrones are wizards. And I was a witch. Bitch. Whatever you want,” she wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy).

“That is incredible!,” he replied.

Next, she shared an image of the face process.

“Can I buy you a drink? Ps. Check out that neck!,” she joked.

Finally, she shared an image of the final look, and she is barely recognizable.

“Yes, that actually was me people. 5,5 hours in make up @gameofthrones,” she posted.

Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) commented on this one, too.

“Totes would 😍,” she joked.

In addition to the witchy looks, van Houten also recently shared photos from her final day on the Game of Thrones set.

While her days playing the Red Woman are over, the actor has plenty of other projects in the works. You can see her this year in Domino, the upcoming Brian De Palma crime/drama that also stars fellow Game of Thrones actor, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister). She will also be sharing the screen with her real-life partner, Guy Pearce. The film is hitting theaters on May 31st.

Currently, you can stream all eighth seasons of Game of Thrones on HBO.