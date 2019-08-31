Game of Thrones Stars “Robbed Blind by Monkeys” While on Vacation

Most people wouldn’t want to cross the Mother of Dragons and a Wildling, but it seems like a few monkeys at a hotel in India either didn’t get that message or just didn’t care. Game of Thrones stars Emma Clarke and Rose Leslie were “robbed blind” by the clever creatures while on vacation and they have the photos to prove it.

In an Instagram post Clarke shared on Friday, Clarke (who played Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series) revealed that she and Leslie (who played Ygritte) enjoyed a vacation in India recently, including a fruit robbery by monkeys in their hotel room. That’s right, a group of at least four monkeys just helped themselves to some fruit in a bowl on the coffee table in Clarke and Leslie’s hotel room, but according to Clarke she and Leslie “hardly put up a fight.” You can check it out, as well as the other photos in the post, below.

While there are certainly practical reasons to not put up a fight with the monkeys, the fact is its actually kind of cute and as Clarke makes clear in her post, she and Leslie were definitely enjoying some hard-earned relaxation time during their trip. Game of Thrones ended earlier this year, closing out the epic story for fans (which is still a note of debate and controversy with fans who aren’t happy with the final season) but also closing a major chapter of life for the actors involved. That includes Clarke, who told fellow actor, Regina Hall, in Variety‘s Actors on Actors interview that the completion of the series felt “utterly surreal.”

“Having it come to its completion feels utterly surreal,” Clarke said. “So much life has happened in the 10 years that I’ve been on the show. I’ve grown into a woman. I was 23. It’s been almost a year in post, and it’s taken me that long to come to terms with it. Where are my dragons? That famous line. Where the hell are they? It felt deeply emotional,” she explained.

Clarke will be taking on a different set of deep emotions in her next project. The trailer for her upcoming romantic comedy Last Christmas was released earlier this month, featuring Clarke paired with Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding in a film about a depressed young woman who works in as an elf in Christmas store, but keeps running into the same man who starts to see through her barriers. The film is directed by Paul Feig and also stars Emma Thompson and Michelle Yeoh.

