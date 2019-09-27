Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Admits She Tried to Keep Her Daenerys Wig

Emilia Clarke’s portrayal of Game of Thrones‘ Daenerys Targaryen has been forever cemented as a part of our popular culture, but it sounds like the actress didn’t get to keep one significant memento tied to her role. In a recent interview with Access, Clarke spoke in more detail about the fact that she wanted to take one of her Daenerys wigs, but has not yet heard back from HBO about it.

“I was like, ‘Pretty please, can I have a wig?’ Because that’s my thing, it’s my hair,” Clarke revealed. “They were like, ‘Yeah, sure, maybe.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I have not seen the wig!” Clarke continued. “We wrapped, like, a year and a half ago! I’m waiting for my wig.”

The last season of Thrones brought some interesting evolutions to Daenerys, after she further embraced her villainous tendencies midway through the season. While the heel-turn — and the tragic death that came from it — surprised Clarke initially, it sounds like she made peace with it.

“She genuinely starts with the best intentions and truly hopes there isn’t going to be something scuttling her greatest plans,” Clarke said in an interview this past May. “The problem is [the Starks] don’t like her and she sees it. She goes, ‘Okay, one chance.’ She gives them that chance and it doesn’t work and she’s too far to turn around. She’s made her bed, she’s laying in it. It’s done. And that’s the thing. I don’t think she realizes until it happens — the real effect of their reactions on her is: ‘I don’t give a s—t.’ This is my whole existence. Since birth! She literally was brought into this world going, ‘Run!’ These f—kers have f—ked everything up, and now it’s, ‘You’re our only hope.’ There’s so much she’s taken on in her duty in life to rectify, so much she’s seen and witnessed and been through and lost and suffered and hurt.”

“Suddenly these people are turning around and saying, ‘We don’t accept you.’” Clarke continued. “But she’s too far down the line. She’s killed so many people already. I can’t turn this ship around. It’s too much. One by one, you see all these strings being cut. And there’s just this last thread she’s holding onto: There’s this boy. And she thinks, ‘He loves me, and I think that’s enough.’ But is it enough? Is it? And it’s just that hope and wishing that finally there is someone who accepts her for everything she is and … he f—king doesn’t.”

“I thought she was going to die,” she revealed. “I feel very taken care of as a character in that sense. It’s a very beautiful and touching ending. Hopefully, what you’ll see in that last moment as she’s dying is: There’s the vulnerability — there’s the little girl you met in season 1. See? She’s right there. And now, she’s not there anymore…”

What do you think of Emilia Clarke not getting to take home her Game of Thrones wig? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!