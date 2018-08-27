‘Game of Thrones’ First Look at Final Season in New Footage

In the wake of rumors of a delay, HBO surprised fans with the first look at footage from the highly anticipated final season of Game of Thrones.

The footage came in a new hype video promoting the premium network’s upcoming offerings, and provided new scenes featuring fan-favorite characters like Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, and Jaime Lannister. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video was short and loaded with other glimpses at HBO’s original series, so don’t worry if you missed something. We have you covered. One notable scene shows Jon Snow returning to Winterfell after escaping the battle with the Night King and making love to his estranged aunt (hey, this is Game of Thrones we’re talking about). In the scene, he reunites with his sister/cousin Sansa and gives her a big hug, though she seems to have other thoughts on her mind as evidenced by her longing eyes.

The other scene shows a quick glimpse at a fight between Jaime Lannister and the bastard son of Robert Barratheon known as Gendry. In it, Gendry appears to be wildly swinging his ax at Jaime, who ducks the blow in the knick of time.

There are other clips of Game of Thrones footage, though it all appears to be from Season Seven, including shots of Cersei Lannister feigning her allegiance in the fight against the White Walkers, and Daenerys Targaryen using her patented catchphrase “dracaris.”

HBO gave fans a taste of the last Game of Thrones episodes after rumors hit that they would be suffering from a delay. Those reports surfaced after visual effects supervisor Joe Bauer suggested the series would not be eligible for Emmy voting in 2019.

“In two years we’ll be eligible for the Season 8 work, which we’re just beginning now,” Bauer said to Huffington Post. “We’re going to be toiling away on Season 8 until May of 2019, so it’s eight or nine months away… But the prequel is starting to shoot in February, at least the pilot. So we’ll still have quite a lot to do on Season 8 when they’re beginning.”

HBO has yet to release an official statement on the release of Game of Thrones Season Eight, but programing chief Casey Bloys promised the series would debut in the first half of 2019.