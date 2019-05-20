Game of Thrones Fans Are Freaking Out Over Arya Stark’s Green Eyes Prophecy

Major spoilers for Game of Thrones‘ series finale below!

One of the more prominent moments in Game of Thrones‘ final season was how Melisandre re-affirmed the prophecy that Arya Stark would shut eyes forever. Stating that she saw “Brown eyes, green eyes, and blue eyes” in Arya, so fans were expecting to see a third prominent character die at Arya’s hands. With the “brown” and “blue” parts of the prophecy fulfilled, fans were expecting a character with green eyes to die.

But as fans saw in the series finale, things did not quite go as they thought it would as the finale twisted expectations in many ways. The biggest twist? Arya didn’t kill anyone, let alone kill someone with green eyes.

With Arya not killing anyone with green eyes in the final episode, fans are left wondering what the prophecy was all about. In the books, Petyr Baelish is described to have gray-green eyes, and although actor Aiden Gillen has blue eyes, his death would fall in line with this prophecy…at least in the books.

But with the series over, and this prophecy not made clear, fans are left with nothing but questions. Read on to see how fans are freaking out over this unfulfilled prophecy and let us know what you think in the comments! Did it bother you?

Soooooooo…

Soooooooooooooooooooooooooö WHÉW was the person with “green eyes” supposed to be? from Melisandre’s prediction — La Bronze James (@jackieaina) May 20, 2019

Who Else Has Green Eyes?

So if Arya doesn’t kill Dany… who else has green eyes? #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/GNhJblzNKE — Fariha H (@FarihaSane) May 20, 2019

WHOSE GREEN EYES

WHOSE GREEN EYES DID ARYA SHUT @GameOfThrones!?!?! — Aaron Dodson (@aardodson) May 20, 2019

“Someone Needs to be Arrested”

Who who is the king “that was promised?” Bran? LOL



What were the green eyes Arya would shut?



What was that white horse?



Someone needs to be arrested for this GOT finale. — Moe (@Mochievous) May 20, 2019

So Many Theories…

Lmaooo Oi people were doing Pythagoras to work out who had green eyes for Arya to kill. Them man said nope. — Jaqen H’ghar (@MrWahala) May 20, 2019

“No Green Eyes Here”

“Me Thinking that Dany Was Gonna be the Green Eyes…”

Me thinking that dany was gonna be the green eyes Arya would shut #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/u6qkXms2L4 — Daniela Reyes (@dvnielareyes) May 20, 2019

“So that Was a Lie”