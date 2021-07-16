✖

HBO Max is developing not one but three animated series set in the world of George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones, according to a new report. One of the three series is set to center on the Yi Ti territory (or The Golden Empire of Yi Ti), which was not a major part of the Game of Thrones series on HBO, but which apparently will play a much more significant role in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series coming to the network. This is the latest in an ever-evolving series of changes to HBO's Game of Thrones spinoffs, which have seen a few different live-action series come and go into and out of development since the main show ended.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the story, a rumored series about Flea Bottom, set in the King’s Landing slum, is not moving forward. That one was never officially confirmed by HBO Max.

Yi Ti is a region in the far east of the continent of Essos, near the eastern limits of the known world, and is sometimes mentioned in the same breath as Asshai, indicating its extreme distance from Westeros.[2] Qarth is located on the narrow straits at the western end of the Jade Sea.

"The Golden Empire of Yi Ti...Even its ruins dwarf every city in Westeros, and its princes are said to live in houses of solid gold and feast on meat powdered with pearls and jade," Euron Greyjoy described the setting in Histories & Lore, a special feature that was released as part of the Game of Thrones: The Complete Sixth Season home video release.

The streamer provided no comment on the reported new projects. Game of Thrones is just one of a number of big intellectual properties getting the animated-TV treatment, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Marvel's What If...? and an upcoming Batman series from legendary animator Paul Dini, super-producer J.J. Abrams, and The Batman director Matt Reeves. That series is joining a live-action The Batman spinoff from Reeves on HBO Max. The streamer will also play home to Peacemaker, a live-action spinoff from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

There is not yet any official release date for (or even confirmation of) these new series. Keep your eyes on ComicBook.com for more details as they become available.

Are you excited to see a greater expansion of the Game of Thrones brand? Sound off below, or hit us up on Twitter to tell us what you want to see from the new animated projects.