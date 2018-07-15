‘Game of Thrones’ Star Teases CleganeBowl for Season 8

Over the course of seven seasons on HBO, Game of Thrones has strategically placed pieces on the board for an epic conflict that could destroy the world of Westeros… but few have dominated fan discussion like the potential Clegane Bowl.

Ever since the Hound and the Mountain first appeared on the series, fans have been waiting for these two estranged brothers to clash. And, in typical Thrones fashion, only one can walk away scathed, but still breathing.

Actor and strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson posted a photo of himself wearing makeup as Gregor Clegane, AKA the Mountain, which quickly turned into a question-and-answer session with Game of Thrones fans. When asked what his favorite scene in the whole series was, Björnsson revealed that it is yet to come in the upcoming season, leading fans to speculate that the Hound and the Mountain’s clash is inevitable.

While he could be referring to something entirely different, Björnsson hasn’t had as much to do in recent years on the series. Ser Gregor has been relegated to being a voiceless enforcer after clashing with Oberyn Martell, only saved by the dark sciences of Qybern.

While the Mountain was a vocal and angry knight once before, being left on death’s door required intervention to save his life. Unfortunately, Qybern’s less than conventional methods left Ser Gregor voiceless, more susceptible and much more violent. He has since been a silent enforcer for Cersei in her ascension to the Iron Throne, and recently had a confrontation with his brother.

In Game of Thrones lore, Gregor is responsible for Sandor Clegane’s burns stemming from a confrontation when they were younger. Sandor has pined for revenge ever since, and said as much when they met at the dragon pits near King’s Landing in the latest season of the series.

Fans have been clamoring for the confrontation ever since the Hound saved Loras Tyrell from his brother’s wrath. The confrontation was halted by King Robert, but the scene made it clear that the Mountain’s allegiances lied with the Lannisters.

Even though Gregor is a shade of himself, the inevitable confrontation with his brother will prove to be an epic moment for fans of Game of Thrones. We’ll see how it all plays out when the eighth and final season premieres next year on HBO.

