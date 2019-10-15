Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Reveals One His Struggles Playing Jon Snow

Kit Harington spent the past decade of his life starring as Jon Snow on HBO’s Game of Thrones. The series came to and this year with its eighth and final season. Now that his time as Jon is over, Harington is considering what kind of mark the character left on him. Harington attended the Ace Comic Con Midwest event over the weekend. During his spotlight panel, he opened up about the challenge of living up to a character like Jon. “One of the struggles about playing Jon is I always playing someone who was that it was always playing someone who was a better person than me,” Harington says. “He’s good to his core. He’s loyal, he’s brave, he’s honest, he’s truthful to his very core, and I think that playing alongside a character like that for 10 years of your life is intimidating somewhat.

“You’re playing alongside someone who is the very essence of good and brave, so I can only hope that some of him does live in on in me, or that I learned something from him,” he continued. “It’s only now that I’m realizing I loved him dearly as a person and I really enjoyed playing him. I think the thing for me when meeting fans or meeting people in the street is Jon was a very beloved character because he was a good person and he’s one of the very few good people in the show. Whereas some of my friends have it a lot harder, like Jack Gleeson, who played Joffrey so well or Alfie [Allen]. It’s harder for them because people have a different relationship to their character whereas I got it very easy because people followed Jon. They like him, I think.”

Being that appreciated of the character, it’s easier to understand why Harington admitted in a previous interview that he was a little disappointed at how the Battle of Winterfell, which was the climax of Jon’s arc with the Night King, played out. “I was slightly pissed off I was on a dragon, it stops me from fighting in a crowd,” Harington says. “It’s going to look cool but I wanted, in some ways — just as Jon does — to get back down on the ground. The fact he can fly a dragon means he has to but his place is down there amongst the sword swingers. But that whole episode should be mesmerizing.”

