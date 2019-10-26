Game of Thrones Stars Kit Harington and Jason Momoa Reunite with Emilia Clarke on Her Birthday

Happy Belated Birthday, Emilia Clarke! The actor best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones turned 33 on October 23rd, and just shared some epic photos from her birthday celebration to Instagram. During her party, the actor reunited with two of her onscreen beaus from her time on the hit HBO series. This adorable photo shows a big group hug between her, Jason Mamoa, the Khal Drogo actor who went on to play the titular role in Aquaman, and Kit Harington, Game of Thrones‘ own Jon Snow who is about to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as The Eternals‘ Black Knight.

View this post on Instagram Reunions never looked this hairy. #anyexcuseforamomoasandwich @prideofgypsies #birthdaybonazaparttwo A post shared by @ emilia_clarke on Oct 26, 2019 at 4:12am PDT

“Reunions never looked this hairy. #anyexcuseforamomoasandwich @prideofgypsies #birthdaybonazaparttwo,” Clarke wrote.

“Happy birthday love. So stoked I got to see you 😍,” Momoa replied.

Many fans commented on the post, too, clearly loving the reunion pic:

“MY HEART IS EXPLODING,” @capricecole wrote.

“Khaleesi with her current and ex-Lovers/ husbands,” @danish94022 added.

“This gang will always be my fav,” @maykasharlin replied.

“Kit’s with Marvel, Jason’s with DC. When’s Ms. Clarke getting a superhero role?,” @unlimited_fandom wondered.

While there are no current plans for Clarke to join the wide world of superhero films, the actor does have some exciting projects in the works. She’ll be seen next in Last Christmas alongside Crazy Rich Asian‘s Henry Golding and Men in Black International‘s Emma Thompson. The film was written by Thompson and directed by Paul Feig, who also helmed A Simple Favor, Ghostbusters (2016), The Heat, and more.

Momoa is expected to reprise his role as Arthur Curry in an Aquaman sequel, which should be released in 2022. He’s also going to be a part of the all-star Dune cast from Denis Villeneuve, the director of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. Momoa will be acting alongside big names such as Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, and Stellan Skarsgård.

Harington will be seen alongside another Game of Thrones alum, Richard Madden, in The Eternals next year. The film is also set to star Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Angelina Jolie (Thena), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight), Gemma Chan (Sersi), and Barry Keoghan (Druig).

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are currently available to watch on HBO.