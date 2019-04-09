‘Game of Thrones’ Producers Reveal Lyanna Mormont Was Only Supposed to Appear in One Episode

HBO’s Game of Thrones is inspired by George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice novels, with the series sometimes adapting the events of the narrative directly and other times using creative license to offer audiences a new perspective of the story. Despite the stable foundation for the series, sometimes events happen while filming the series that impact the overall trajectory of not just specific characters, but also of those characters’ roles in the sprawling story. The series’ showrunners recently revealed that Bella Ramsey, who plays Lyanna Mormont in the show, was originally slated to appear in one scene, but her powerful performance led her to become a recurring character.

“Part of what excites me is the performance of these actors. So many of them have been with us since the beginning and they’ve grown — both literally for the kids, and as characters. In many cases, they’re going so far beyond what was expected for them,” David Benioff revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “Some, like Lyanna Mormont, were just supposed to be in one scene. Bella is such an incredible actress that we kept bringing her back because we wanted more Bella.”

The series debuted in 2011 and over the better part of a decade has become a massive cultural sensation. With the talented performers having the opportunity to breathe life into these characters over the years, Benioff noted how the actors whose work was impressive enough to score them their parts have only improved over the years.

“And in some cases big actors like Lena [Headey] and Peter [Dinklage], you go back to the pilot where they were already great and you look at how much richer those characters have become,” the producer explained. “To know them this well and to have their voices so clearly in your head when you write for them is such a rare gift.”

Interestingly, showrunner D.B. Weiss pointed out that the performers have become so intrinsically linked with their characters that, when suggesting a scene play out a specific way, the actors ultimately follow their instincts, even if that performance differs from the showrunners’ suggestion.

“Sometimes they’ll deliver a line and I’ll think, ‘No, that’s not the way you’re supposed to say that,’” Weiss confessed. “Because their voices are so burned into my brain. But whether it’s Maisie [Williams] or Kit, you have to go, ‘Do I know how they’d say that? Because they’re them.’ So you take a breath and realize maybe their way is better.”

Fans will see the fate of many beloved characters when the final season of Game of Thrones kicks off on April 14th.

