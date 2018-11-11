‘Game of Thrones’ Star Gives Prediction on the Series’ Ending

It feels like one million years since the last season of Game of Thrones ended, leaving fans with a lot of time to speculate over what’s to come in the eighth and final season. In reality, it’s only been a year-and-a-half since we last learned what was happening in Westeros, but there’s still a long ways to go before we get any real answers.

Turns out, it’s not just lovers of the show that are making their predictions on what’s to come in the famous HBO series. In an interview with Collider, Michiel Huisman, who is best known to Game of Thrones fans as the second (and official) Daario Naharis, let his finale thoughts known.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Huisman is one of the few people who managed to exit Game of Thrones alive after his character was abandoned by the woman he loved, Daenerys Targaryen. In the sixth season, Daenerys reveals she needs Naharis to remain in Meereen rather than join in her quest to take back the Iron Throne.

When asked if he’d be returning for the final season, Huisman wasn’t allowed to say, but he didn’t hold back on his ideas about the long-awaited series finale.

“I thought it was going to be one of the sisters, one of the Starks that was going to be on the throne,” Huisman suggests, “Maybe it’s going to be Daenerys, I don’t know.” Although he does follow up with the opinion that a Daenerys victory would be “a little obvious”.

The Dutch actor also discussed his early days of joining the cast of television’s most popular show. “I knew that it was a thing,” he says, “but I had no idea that it was going to be or that it was already such a big thing.”

He goes on to say that he had “no idea that it would have such an impact on my career and the opportunities after that show.”

One of those opportunities being The Haunting of Hill House, Netflix’s huge October hit from horror creator Mike Flanagan. In the limited series, Huisman plays Steven Crain, the eldest brother in a family that is dealing with the literal and figurative ghosts of their past.

While it’s still unclear if Huisman will don his Second Sons armor as Daario Naharis once again, you can catch the actor alongside Chris Evans in the upcoming film The Red Sea Diving Resort, directed by Gideon Raff.

The final season of Game of Thrones is set to return in 2019.