Game of Thrones Producer Working On A Song of Ice And Fire

✖

A project named "A Song of Ice and Fire" is being developed by Startling Inc., a production company set up by Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon executive producer Vince Gerardis. As reported by Fansided, the entry for "A Song of Ice and Fire" appears on the Startling website in the development category and notes that it is with not HBO but instead with a company listed as The Works. It's currently unclear exactly what the "A Song of Ice and Fire" project is, though Startling is involved in a number of George R.R. Martin's properties, including the Wild Cards series and Sandkings.

With no clear indication of what exactly the mysterious project is, there is plenty of room for speculation. The report suggests that the project could be a working title of sorts for another Game of Thrones project -- it is the series title for the Game of Thrones novels -- or it could be the codename for another show not officially in production. There's also the possibility that it could be a live event, but there really is very little to go on.

What we do know is that HBO does have future plans for the overall Game of Thrones franchise that go beyond the network's upcoming House of the Dragon prequel series. Last month, HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys offered up some details about plans for the Game of Thrones universe.

"Here's what I would say about Game of Thrones. As you know, George R.R. Martin has created a very large and detailed universe," Bloys told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "What's great about it is there are roadmaps and histories and characters that lend themselves to adapting for TV. And you know we've got House of the Dragon coming, we start shooting in April."

When it comes to House of the Dragon, Martin noted previously that he expects to be involved in the project.

"I expect to be involved in [the production of House of the Dragon] to some extent… and, who knows, if things work out, I may even be able to script a few episodes, as I did for the first four seasons of Game Of Thrones," George R.R. Martin wrote in a blog post after the show was announced. "But… let me make this perfectly clear… I am not taking on any scripts until I have finished and delivered Winds Of Winter. Winter is still coming, and Winds remains my priority, as much as I’d love to write an [episode] of House."

At this time, it's unclear what the "A Song of Fire and Ice" project is. As for House of the Dragon, that series enters production next month and is expected to be released sometime in 2022.