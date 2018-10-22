‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sean Bean Reveals Conan O’Brien Hosted Reunion Special for Final Episode

The final season of Game of Thrones is set to begin airing on HBO in 2019, but that will not be the end of the Seven Kingdoms’ battle against the White Walkers.

Former star Sean Bean, the perennially murdered actor who played Ned Stark in Season 1, let slip that Conan O’Brien hosted a reunion special with the cast that’s likely to air after the last episode of the series.

Bean was speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, asked whether he still communicates with his costars from Game of Thrones, when he spilled the beans.

“Nobody, nobody at all! I’ve only seen them on a couple of occasions,” Bean said with a laugh. “Last time, was about four weeks ago in Belfast. Conan O’Brien did this thing. It was the last episode, so we all got together. It was good! It’s funny with work, you don’t really keep in touch. You do so many types of jobs in that part of the world. It’s just like whenever I see old friends or even old drama school friends, it’s just the same, we pick up where we left off last time.”

When THR followed up to clarify, asking if Conan was doing a Game of Thrones special, Bean didn’t shy from the truth.

“Yes, it was for season eight, the last one,” Bean said. “So they decided to get all the characters together for a bit for this big show in Belfast and he kind of hosted the evening.”

It sounds like the best way to get a straight answer about Game of Thrones is to ask someone who has been killed off on the series!

A lot of actors who have made it to the end are coy about their characters fates, though they do offer some vague teases — including Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams.

“I ended on the perfect scene. I was alone –- shocker! Arya’s always bloody alone,” Williams said to the Guardian. “But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches … I got to the end and I didn’t want more. I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was quite big for me. I had a lot more to do. Mainly because there’s just less characters now, so everyone’s got more to do.”

Tyrion Lannister actor Peter Dinklage was a bit more secretive about his own character’s fate, while speaking with Vulture.

“I feel very, very — I’m trying to find the right word,” Dinklage said. “I think he was given a very good conclusion. No matter what that is — death can be a great way out.”

Game of Thrones‘ final season premieres on HBO TV in 2019.