Game of Thrones Star’s Dad to Run for Brexit Party in Scotland

Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie‘s dad is planning to run for the Brexit Party in the next Scottish election. Sebastian Leslie currently sits as an independent on the Aberdeenshire Council having been banned from the Conservative party for non-payment of taxes, something he claimed was a form of protest against corruption in the Scottish justice system.

According to The Press and Journal, Leslie plans to take on Tory MP Colin Clark in the next election.

“The Brexit Party are putting out a set of policies that we believe will really appeal to the people of Scotland,” Leslie said. “The error to date of the SNP has been to try and create an independent Scotland in Europe and in the process, give away our farming, fishing and oil and gas. The Brexit Party approach is to give as much independence to Scotland as we can, so the Highlands can run their own affairs and the lowlands without the centralization of politics in Edinburgh.”

Leslie’s would-be opponent for his part didn’t seem too concerned Leslie’s comments.

“All the polling shows the Boris factor will wipe them out,” Clark said. “We need to get back to the things that matter to people, health care, education, and jobs.”

Rose Leslie played Ygritte on Game of Thrones, a woman of the Free Folk who lived north of the Wall and became the lover of Jon Snow, though she was killed in Season 4. She ended up falling in love with Jon Snow’s portrayer, Kit Harrington, in real life and the two married last June, though her relationship with Harrington did not lead her to be spoiled on the ending of the series before it aired earlier this year — just the finale of season seven.

“I genuinely don’t know the ending [of the show],” Leslie clarified to Entertainment Weekly. “He told me the ending of last season and I remember getting a bit uppity about that … He happened to tell me – and this is a spoiler for anybody who hasn’t seen the last season – he happened to tell me that one of the dragons fall into the ice lake, and then we see the dragon being dragged out of the water and the dragon breathes fire — or ice, I can’t quite remember which one it is, I think it’s fire — onto The Wall, and then, of course, that’s when all the [Army of the Dead] can then cross over. So he told me about the dragon, and I got rather livid with him, because I said, ‘You weren’t supposed to tell me everything! And that’s a huge piece of information!’ And he’s like, ‘Well, you asked!’ And I was like, ‘I know.’”