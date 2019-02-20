‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season: Sophie Turner Reveals Sansa Will Get Armor

Sansa Stark has one of the most compelling journeys of any character throughout the course of Game of Thrones, with actress Sophie Turner confirming the upcoming final season of the series will see her character evolve further and fans will finally see her character wearing armor.

“We the idea of it being very protective and she buttons herself up,” Turner shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted her to have a bit of armor and be a bit more warrior like. She’s like the warrior of Winterfell.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rather than wearing traditional armor made of metal, the ensemble will instead be made of a heavy leather, with Turner noting, “This is the first time I’ve had armor.”

The upcoming season is one of the most anticipated events of the year, with countless fans looking forward to seeing how the series concludes. Turner previously revealed that she has already accidentally revealed details about the ending to a handful of people.

“I’m so bad at keeping secrets. I don’t think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can’t keep them,” the actress shared with W Magazine. “I’ve already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people.”

She added, “I was like, ‘Hey, if you want to know, I’ll tell you.’ But it’s people that I know, not random people. It’s people that I know will keep the secret.”

Turner isn’t the only star to have spoiled the ending, as Kit Harrington previously revealed that he spoiled the ending to his wife and former co-star Rose Leslie.

“I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days,” Harington said during a radio interview. “And she’d asked!”

The actor also noted that he’s not likely to reveal any more information to the general public, as knowing how the series ends before anyone else does is a point of pride.

He added, “It’s quite nice walking around, which will only happen for a few months before everyone’s seen it, knowing. I know and no one else does. I know how it wraps up. I think it’s gonna be groundbreaking.”

Fans will find out what’s in store for Game of Thrones when it returns to HBO on April 14th.

Are you looking forward to seeing Sansa sport armor? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the first reactions to Captain Marvel, mourning the loss of Marvel shows on Netflix, the return of Wolverine & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!