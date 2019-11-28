Game of Thrones Deleted Scene Reunites Sansa and Tyrion in the White Walker Attack

The final season of Game of Thrones is headed to home video next month and bringing with it a number of special features and deleted scenes, including a sequence in which Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister confront White Walkers in the Winterfell crypt. The sequence comes from the third episode of Season Eight, entitled “The Long Night,” which saw the Night King and his army of Wights invade Winterfell for a fatal conflict with an army making a stand against the terrifying threat. You can head to Entertainment Weekly to watch the deleted scene and grab it when Season Eight lands on Blu-ray and DVD on December 3rd.

In addition to Season Eight landing on home video on December 3rd, a complete collection of the entire series will be compiled into one massive set.

HBO will release collectible packaging editions, including the Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection which is packaged in a visually stunning wooden shadow box case, featuring beautiful, multi-layered panel designs by Robert Ball (the artist behind the “Beautiful Death” series) that summarize the Game of Thrones story. Each season is represented by a different layer, showcasing iconic characters and memorable moments from the show, all clambering toward the Iron Throne. The set also contains a “Hand of the King” pin clasp, which holds all nine custom plated disc sleeves. HBO will also release Game of Thrones: Season 8 in a stunning 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Steelbook, and the single-season DVD/Blu-ray. Additionally, Game of Thrones: The Complete Series will also be available on DVD/Blu-ray without the collectible packaging. These sets are loaded with extra content and will also be available to own on December 3rd.

Both the complete collection and Season Eight home video release will include the following special features:

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch : A documentary featured on DVD in two parts by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay chronicling the making of the final season.

A documentary featured on DVD in two parts by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay chronicling the making of the final season. When Winter Falls : Exclusive 30-minute featurette with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with major stars and behind-the-scenes players, breaking down all that went into the colossal filming of the “Battle of Winterfell” in Season Eight, Episode Three.

Exclusive 30-minute featurette with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with major stars and behind-the-scenes players, breaking down all that went into the colossal filming of the “Battle of Winterfell” in Season Eight, Episode Three. Duty is the Death of Love : A compelling look at how the team behind Game of Thrones and its major stars, including Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke, brought the show to its conclusion in the series finale, “The Iron Throne.”

A compelling look at how the team behind Game of Thrones and its major stars, including Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke, brought the show to its conclusion in the series finale, “The Iron Throne.” Audio Commentaries : 10 Audio Commentaries with cast and crew, including the show’s creators, Benioff and Weiss, on the final season.

10 Audio Commentaries with cast and crew, including the show’s creators, Benioff and Weiss, on the final season. Deleted and Extended Scenes: Five never-before-seen deleted or extended scenes from Season Eight.

Histories and Lore: New animated pieces giving the history and background of notable Season Eight locations and storylines.

Grab Season Eight and the complete collection of Game of Thrones on December 3rd.

